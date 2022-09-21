Wahpeton High School students are ready to show how much they care. They just need outlets for compassion and hard work.

The annual Day of Caring will be held Wednesday, Oct. 12 in Wahpeton, Breckenridge, Minnesota, and the surrounding area. Individuals, businesses or organizations looking for young volunteers to complete odd jobs are asked to contact Wahpeton High School Principal Ned Clooten.



