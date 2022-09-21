Day of Caring will be held Wednesday, Oct. 12 in Wahpeton, Breckenridge, Minn., and the surrounding area. Seen taking part in 2021 are, from left, Michael Plumley, Christian Kast, Breelyn Lacina, Noah Clooten, Madyson Riveland, Ariann Rokseth, Grace Schroeder, Hannah Wilke, Robert Irons, Bjorn Kubela, Olivia Nelson, Adam Aguirre and Sierra Valentine.
Courtesy Wahpeton High School
Ashley Hicks, Ciara Nguamsanith and Dan Wold were among the youth working to clean up local cemeteries during the Day of Caring.
Tatum Schroeder, Avalee Waxweiler, Brooklyn Smith and Anabel Pausch pitched in by picking up rakes at Chahinkapa Zoo.
Wahpeton High School students are ready to show how much they care. They just need outlets for compassion and hard work.
The annual Day of Caring will be held Wednesday, Oct. 12 in Wahpeton, Breckenridge, Minnesota, and the surrounding area. Individuals, businesses or organizations looking for young volunteers to complete odd jobs are asked to contact Wahpeton High School Principal Ned Clooten.
A total of 380 students will participate in the 2022 Day of Caring. Volunteers are traditionally grouped by MI Time classes.
“Some of our MI Time teachers already have put the word out to their students,” Clooten said. “This year, we have quite a few new teachers, so we’re all on the lookout for new projects.”
Day of Caring volunteer work has included, and is not limited to:
• tending to animals cared for by the Humane Society of Richland-Wilkin Counties, Wahpeton
• groundskeeping at Fairview and Calvary cemeteries, Wahpeton, and St. Anthony’s Cemetery, Mooreton, North Dakota
• landscaping, maintenance and other improvements at Chahinkapa Park, Wahpeton
• interacting with residents at area retirement and assisted living facilities including The Leach Home, Wahpeton
• raking leaves and other chores, indoor or outdoor, for Twin Towns Area residents
“We’re encouraging our students with grandparents to ask them what our kids can do for them. We’re certainly going to be buzzing around town during the Day of Caring,” Clooten said.
Clooten believes it is the attitude of Wahpeton’s Huskies that keeps Day of Caring a success.
“This is something the kids look forward to every year. Our staff also looks forward to introducing them to service as they are sent off into the real world,” Clooten said.
Wahpeton High School can be reached by potential Day of Caring beneficiaries by calling 701-642-2604 and asking for Principal Ned Clooten or visiting “Wahpeton Public School District” on Facebook. The four-school district is currently in the midst of homecoming celebrations.
A 2 p.m. pep rally will be held Friday, Sept. 23 at Wahpeton High School, the lead-in to the 7 p.m. football game against the Jamestown, North Dakota, Blue Jays. Caden Kappes, No. 5 for the Huskies, is also this year’s homecoming king. He serves alongside 2022 Homecoming Queen Lillian Anderson.
Homecoming Week photos will be included in our Saturday, Sept. 24 issue. Additional photos can also be sent to editor@wahpetondailynews.com for a chance to appear in print.
