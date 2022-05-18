Wahpeton High School honors top seniors

Eighty-six seniors are expected to graduate Sunday, May 29 from Wahpeton High School. Leading up to the ceremonies, the school is saluting students for achievements in academics, extracurricular activities and individual character.
More than half of the class of 2022, 48 seniors, received scholarships and awards at a Tuesday, May 17 ceremony. The honors were given from and on behalf of more than 30 individuals and organizations.
Because of space, Daily News will not list all of the honors given to each students. Scholarships and awards are named with the intent of illustrating the range of opportunities available for Twin Towns Area youth and the high number of honored members of the class of 2022.
Recent winners, followed by the name of a received scholarship or award, include:
• Jackson Burchill, Wahpeton Dollars for Scholars
• Jada Griffin, Bernard & Jean Haugen
• McKenna Breuer, Dietz Award of Excellence
• Abby Boelke, Annie Gjesdahl
• Colin Samuels, Theodore Sedler
• Cole Hinsverk, North Dakota State College of Science
• Caitlin Mangalaw, North Dakota State College of Science
• Blake Schafer, Larry Gast
• Kyle Storo, Robert Hauskens
• Noah Hagelstrom, North Dakota State College of Science
• Tanner Barth, North Dakota State College of Science
• Alayna Gilsrud, Don Holen
• Eric Koch, Steve Fenske
• Carsten Lauridsen, Maxine Torgenrud
• Jacob DeVries, Marlin & Alvira Ammodt
• Sydney Mahrer, Michael Gelten
• Christa Habiger, Deserving Student
• Michael Plumley, Francis M. Page
• Allie Werth, Wahpeton Masonic Lodge
• Olivia Dodge, Theodore Sedler
• Nathan Worrel, Alliance Pipeline
• Sidnie Pulskamp, Lance Sannes
• Emma Gilles, Clark Williams
• Caitlyn Pithey, Carter Casey
• Kilee Bladow, NSU-WolfPACT
• Holly German, FFA Alumni
• Margo Mumm, AgCountry
• Hunter Owens, Robert Hauskens
• Hallie Waxweiler, George Edwin & Mary Faith Ruddy
• Jacie Peterman, Connie Petermann
• Syrien Seibold, Future is Minue
• Hayden Edrmann, NSU-WolfPACT
• Anaka Lysne, UMN-Crookston-Academic Achievement and Golf
• Logan Klosterman, Farmers Union of Southern Valley
Prior to Tuesday’s ceremony, five Wahpeton High School seniors received instrumental music honors. They include Holly German, John Philip Sousa Award; Allie Werth, Louis Armstrong Award; Eric Koch, Huskie Award; Emma Gilles, Dietz Award; and Sidney Gilbertson, Olson Award.
Additionally, 27 awards were given Monday, May 16 to members of Wahpeton High School’s choirs and vocal ensembles. The winners include 11 seniors who received letters for vocal performance: Holly German, Allie Werth, Isabella Loberg, Kyree Lacina, Riley Schmit, Colin Samuels, Hayden Erdmann, Michael Plumley, Abby Boelke, Olivia Dodge and Jacob DeVries.
Daily News congratulates all scholarship and award winners among Wahpeton High School’s class of 2022. Wahpeton Public Schools concludes the 2021-2022 education year on Wednesday, May 25, with graduation taking place in the school gymnasium at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 29.
