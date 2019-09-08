Wahpeton High School's Homecoming Week begins

Wahpeton High School is proud to announce the 2019 Homecoming Court.
Queen candidates are Lexie Carlson, Raegan Klosterman, Jordyn Kahler, Emily DeVries and Samantha Pithey. King candidates are Isaac Wohlers, Isaac Getz, Corbin Cornelius, Jacob Petermann, and Thomas Withuski.
Homecoming Week is Sept. 9-13 starting with the Coronation Ceremony held at the High School Auditorium at 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9 Enjoy with us the laughter, music, and suspense of the moment. A school-wide bonfire will follow the coronation next to the student parking lot and tennis courts.
Sporting events for the week are:
• Monday — JV Football at Milnor
• Tuesday — Volleyball hosts West Fargo, tennis hosts Fargo Davies
• Thursday — Tennis at West Fargo, volleyball hosts Breckenridge, swimming vs. Shanley at West Fargo High School
• Friday — Varsity Tennis vs. Bismarck in Fargo, football hosts Beulah
The Homecoming Dance will be held after the football game in the High School Commons Area from 9 p.m.-12 a.m. Have a great Homecoming Week. Go Huskies!
