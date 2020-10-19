Wahpeton High School students, like the rest of America, will have a choice to make Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Will they want to elect current U.S. President Donald Trump, former Vice President Joe Biden or Chloe Rubish, a senior and recent member of the 2020 homecoming court? The students are unbound delegates in the wake of the Thursday, Oct. 15 “Republicratic National Convention.”
“We tried to avoid the overly-partisan nature of recent politics and found it worked best if our students represented a third party,” said Noel Eckroth, who teaches U.S. history.
Rubish faced classmate Jazmine Hill for the title of Republicratic presidential nominee. Voting was close, Eckroth said, with Rubish’s 192 votes defeating Hill’s 144 votes.
Prior to the presidential nomination, students debated and voted on six resolutions: whether or not there should be school uniforms, a four-day school week, the end of the federal death penalty, a cap on the number of U.S. Supreme Court justices at nine total, an end to required minimum sentencing in court cases and a lowering in the national voting age from 18 to 16.
“The only resolution passed was for the four-day school week,” Eckroth said. “We had two resolutions that failed, regarding the death penalty and capping the Supreme Court. The others had tie votes, which goes down as a defeat.”
Each high school Mi Time class represented a state delegation. Eckroth said he was proud of the students for keeping their energy up and attention focused during the convention, which spanned three class periods.
“They learned how the resolution process worked and about the many soft skills involved. I was impressed that we had several freshmen coming forward to speak,” Eckroth said.
Between the resolutions, students heard speeches from individuals including state Rep. Alisa Mitskog, D-District 25; state Rep. Cindy Schreiber Beck, R-District 25; state Sen. Larry Luick, R-District 25; Mike Ferrell, Wahpeton High School graduate and owner of Flying Dog Collars; Steve Hallstrom, owner of “The Flag” radio station; Valley News Live anchor Mike Morken; and Dr. David Woods II, Wahpeton’s 4th Ward councilman and an English teacher.
Principal Ned Clooten brought the idea of a simulated national convention to Wahpeton High School, Eckroth said. Student participation included seniors writing the majority of this year’s resolutions.
The Republicratic National Committee included Chairman Cade Mauch, Vice Chairman Gus Lasch, Party Secretary Madi Bohn and Party Whip Jacob Bartels.
Wahpeton High School’s election season wraps up with voting for Biden, Rubish or Trump on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
“They can vote anyway they want and we’ll have the results on Election Day,” Eckroth said.
With Election Day in less than 15 days, look to Daily News for continued coverage of America, North Dakota and Minnesota’s campaigns, candidates and items under consideration.
