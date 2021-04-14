Wahpeton High Schoolers party hearty at prom

Wahpeton High School's prom, held Saturday, April 10, was a night filled with entertainment and fun. Whether it was the dance or the post-prom party, guests enjoyed the music, caricatures, bowling, 'sumo wrestling' and a raffle. Blake Schafer and Christa Habinger were this year's raffle winners. Above, a group photo taken at prom by Scott Albertson.
Post-prom bowlers included, from left, Taylor Bollinger, Abby Boelke, Caleb Beto, Nick Zach, Taylor Vigen and Giovanni Ashpole. Ethan Manock is in the background behind Vigen.
