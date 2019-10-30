Wahpeton holds choir concert

Singers from Wahpeton High School were at odds and ends, stumbling away and slowly learning that life is okay. They knew it’s no better to be safe than sorry.
“Take On Me,” A-ha’s 1980s hit, was one of the songs performed by Encore during a Monday, Oct. 28 concert. Wahpeton Public Schools’ show choir, Encore was followed by the freshmen, concert and chamber choirs.
A tradition in Wahpeton’s concerts is to take the audience on an eclectic journey. Under the direction of Dean Aamodt, the four choirs sang pop, spiritual and traditional songs. They often performed in specific, distinctive lighting.
“Rid the chariot in the mornin’ Lord/I’m getting ready for the judgment day,” the freshman choir sang.
Wahpeton’s vocal music concert occurred less than a week after the high school hosted the Eastern Dakota Conference Choral Festival. Approximately 500 students, members of 15 choirs from seven North Dakota schools, participated.
A week prior to the vocal concert, Wahpeton Public Schools’ instrumental music students held a concert. They performed everything from jazz to internationally-inspired pieces under the direction of Tammy Goerger.
“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” Wahpeton Public Schools’ fall musical, will be performed for one weekend only in November. The Biblically-inspired show, with a score by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, opens at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21.
Look to Daily News for coverage of autumn events in Wahpeton, Breckenridge, Minnesota, and surrounding communities.
