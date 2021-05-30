Wahpeton holds graduation ceremony

“I don’t know where I’m going from here but I promise it won’t be boring,” Francis Balderas’ mortarboard vowed Sunday, May 30.
Balderas is one of 72 members of Wahpeton High School’s class of 2021. Sunday marked a return to graduation ceremonies in Wahpeton High School’s gymnasium, which was filled with students, their families and other supporters.
Valedictorian Chloe Rubish and Salutatorian Braylyn St. Aubin gave speeches about resilience and support. These qualities weren’t exclusive to themselves, Rubish and St. Aubin said, but shared among their classmates.
“I just wish them all the best in their new lives coming up,” Wahpeton School Board President Damon DeVillers said prior to graduation. “They’re just getting started in their next steps of their lives.”
DeVillers was joined by Wahpeton School Board Directors Kathleen Dimmer, Jake Kubela and Scott Thiel in presenting diplomas. The trio each had a special senior to congratulate: Dimmer’s grandson, Logan; Kubela’s daughter, Signe; and Thiel’s son, Tanner.
Thirteen members of the class of 2021 received their fourth-grade education at the now-demolished Central Elementary from Dimmer.
“It’s fun for me to be here and see them walk across the stage, and for me to be up on the stage,” she said. “I’ve been retired for seven years. The years go by. It’s hard for me to believe I have a grandson graduating today.”
Optimism and encouragement were shared throughout the graduation ceremony. Senior April Finnie’s mortarboard reminded all, “Don’t cry because it’s over. Smile because it happened.” Principal Ned Clooten said graduation may be the current highlight of the 72 seniors’ lives.
“If in five years, today is still the highlight of your life, reassess yourself,” Clooten said. “Do something more than just this moment. I hope you all have success in your future.”
Like many of the day’s speakers and guests, Clooten acknowledged the less-than-fair hand students were dealt by the COVID-19 pandemic. He equally commended them for their resilience.
“I’ve very proud of them,” Clooten said. “They’ve endured a lot this year. The class of 2021 has endured more than anybody in my history. They deserve to walk today and to be honored.”
Terry Motl, Wahpeton High School’s business and marketing instructor, provided the commencement address. He shared goals he wished he had as a graduate, including “Punch Murphy (of law infamy) in the face.”
Graduation season in the Twin Towns Area concludes with Breckenridge High School’s ceremony. It is expected to be at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 6 on the high school football field. In the event of rain, the ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, June 7 in the high school auditorium.
Daily News congratulates all members of the class of 2021.
