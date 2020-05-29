The Twin Towns consider themselves one community. However, during the coronavirus pandemic, each side of the border of Minnesota and North Dakota are operating very differently.
Breckenridge High School had hoped to honor its graduating class of 2020 with a parade post-graduation on Sunday, May 31. However, Minnesota restrictions prevented that from occurring.
Once again, the seniors at BHS were upset with the news that their graduation would be less than the traditional route.
One senior’s dad in particular took this news and found a way to give the Breckenridge students the parade that was taken away from them.
Andy Sunderland, father of BHS senior Vanessa, called Wahpeton Fire Chief Dale Rubish asking if the department would be willing to lead a parade in Wahpeton for the Breckenridge students.
Since North Dakota does not have the same restrictions that Minnesota does, Wahpeton hosted a parade for the Breckenridge seniors on Friday, May 29.
“It gave my daughter, and hopefully some of her friends, some excitement about a not very good situation. My daughter will at least have (had) something to look forward to,” Sunderland said.
The seniors and families met at the North Dakota State College of Science football parking lot and were led by the Breckenridge Fire Department followed by the Wahpeton Fire Department. The parade headed south down 11th Street and then east on Dakota Ave. The Wahpeton Police Department followed the student cars.
Twin Town community members stood along the parade’s route waving and congratulating the Breckenridge students for their great accomplishment.
While the Breckenridge School District could not host this parade for the students due to state law, they were pleased that their neighboring city desired to honor the Minnesota students.
“Although Breckenridge School is not sponsoring the parade, we are grateful to our neighbors for being willing to recognize and honor our seniors in this way. We are so grateful and we thank them for honoring the seniors,” Superintendent Diane Cordes said.
