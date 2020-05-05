Wahpeton hoping to hold graduation in the park

Wahpeton Public Schools continues to solidify plans for the last weeks of the 2019-20 education year.
The district will continue to follow its school calendar, with a last official day of school on Friday, May 22, Superintendent Rick Jacobson said Tuesday, May 5.
“Graduation ceremonies have been tentatively set for 1 p.m. Saturday, May 23 at the football field at Chahinkapa Park,” Jacobson said.
There are two backup times and dates for the graduation ceremony: 1 p.m. Sunday, May 24 and 1 p.m. Monday, May 25. Wahpeton Public Schools is waiting for final approval from the office of North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, Jacobson stated in a Tuesday message to the district community.
“We could expect word from his office as early as Wednesday, May 6, but no later than Friday, May 10,” Jacobson said. “Specific guidelines will more than likely need to be in place and enforced, so we are asking for cooperation from all involved.”
The district provided further information about how the distance learning delivery of instruction will continue through the remaining school year.
“Schools will continue to provide distance learning instruction and learning packets for the next couple of weeks. Building principals will be communicating with families in the near future regarding the timeline for finishing up assignments, grades, report cards and device drop off,” Jacobson said.
On Friday, May 1, Burgum announced K-12 schools will continue to provide distance learning through the end of the 2019-2020 education year. School closures were implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“School buildings will continue with restricted access only as we have since March 16,” Jacobson said.
Wahpeton administrators have been directed to make “modified” plans for completing the school year, Jacobson said. Between Monday, May 18-Friday, May 22, students will be able to drop off devices and pick up any other personal belongings from lockers.
“Each building administrator will be communicating their plan out to all stakeholders,” Jacobson said. “Please continue to follow your email notifications and be looking out for additional communications coming very soon regarding specific plans.”
Graduation guidelines are expected to come from North Dakota’s governor’s office and the state department of public instruction.
“All of our educators, child nutrition workers, bus drivers, paraprofessionals and custodians have been providing tremendous service during a time of significant disruptions in our educational system,” State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler said.
North Dakota’s schools closed to on-site instruction on March 15, 2020. Schools were among the state facilities and businesses adjusting to life amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“These abrupt changes have forced us all to function differently. We cannot express enough our appreciation and gratitude for your support of the school district during these uncertain times,” Jacobson said.
Administrators are aware that parents and guardians remain having the responsibility of supporting their youths’ distance learning for the next few weeks.
Families have taken on a new role in many of their youths’ educations, Baesler stated Thursday, April 30. They have been heroic in their efforts.
“The care, compassion and kindness that was shared from all of you has been amazing and will be a lasting memory from the 2019-2020 school year and the 2020 pandemic,” Jacobson wrote.
For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19 in North Dakota, visit the state department of health’s website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website is also available at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.
Daily News will continue to follow this story.
