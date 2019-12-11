Featuring everything from traditional Christmas carols to modern music, Wahpeton Public Schools’ annual instrumental concert was held Monday, Dec. 9.
The event included the high school jazz band, bands of students in grades 6-8 and the high school concert band to conclude. Instrumental music teacher Tammy Goerger led the evening.
While the audience didn’t have an out-and-out favorite piece at the concert, some did evoke strong feelings.
“Everybody likes different kinds of music,” Goerger said. “I do know that after the concert, I was hearing that people very much enjoyed ‘The Nutcracker Suite’ and the music from ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas.’ People like music that brings them back to their childhoods.”
The concert’s setlist included “Funky Ol’ St. Nick” and “Feliz Navidad” from the jazz band, “Fanfare on ‘Good King Wenceslas’” from the sixth graders, the “Christmas Eve March” from the seventh graders and “Jingle Bells Around the World” from the eighth graders.
While introducing the sixth grade band, Goerger said they would play music slightly beyond what’s expected for their grade.
“Sometimes, to push students to excel, you have to give them music that’s a little bit higher for their level. From there, they can rise to it,” Goerger said.
With less than two weeks until Christmas, the Twin Towns Area is in the midst of a music-filled holiday season.
The Stern Cultural Center, North Dakota State College in Science, will host several pageants and concerts. St. Mary’s School, Breckenridge, Minnesota, is holding its pageant at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11. St. John’s School, Wahpeton, is holding its pageant at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13.
“A Festive Celebration of Christmas Joy,” the 25th annual cantata from the Community Choir and Orchestra, can be seen twice this weekend. The 75-member choir and 35-member orchestra will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15. The cantata will also be held at the Stern Cultural Center.
Wahpeton High School will hold its annual Christmas vocal concert “Joy, Peace, Love” twice Monday, Dec. 16. There will be a 5 p.m. and a 7 p.m. performance at St. John’s Catholic Church, Wahpeton.
“Home for Christmas,” the fifth annual engagement of “A Magical Medora Christmas,” returns to the Stern Cultural Center next week. It will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18. Headliners include host Bill Sorensen, “Queen of the West” Emily Walter, singer-actor Job Christenson, newcomers Kim Willow and Travis Smith and bandleader Chad Willow.
Following Christmas break, Wahpeton Public Schools musicians will prepare for all-state auditions in January, an ensemble contest in February and a community band concert with Breckenridge, Minnesota students that same month.
“Just because it’s winter, that doesn’t mean anyone’s slowing down,” Goerger said.
Look to Daily News, in print and online, for coverage of Twin Towns Area holiday and musical events.
