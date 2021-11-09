Wahpeton invited to courthouse Veterans Day ceremony

The Richland County Courthouse, 418 Second Ave. N. in Wahpeton, will once again be the site of Veterans Day observances. They will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, the American Legion, Hafner-Miller-Ross Post No. 20 reminds the community.
People attending the ceremony are asked to be at the courthouse within 10-15 minutes of 11 a.m., as the event starts promptly and is brief. It will include a service from the Wahpeton military unit honor guard honoring past and present military men and women.
“As the Vet’s Club has been sold, there will not be a meal this year,” Post No. 20 stated. “However, veterans are encouraged to get together and share memories at a local establishment of their choice.”
Post No. 20 members and supporters remind the public that while 219 Dakota Ave., Wahpeton, was sold to the Wahpeton Aerie No. 2749, Fraternal Order of Eagles, the sale only concerned the building, not local veterans organizations. There has been no disbanding of any sort.
“The organizations are affiliated with their respective national organizations and remain active in our community,” the post stated.
Jim DeVries, chairman of the Vet’s Club board, agrees. Nothing has changed, he said, aside from the lack of a formal post building.
“We hold Boys State, that’s our biggest project. We also do donations through the year and have the honor guard. Basically, we meet. Every month, we get together and meet,” DeVries said.
The American Legion, Sons of The American Legion, and American Legion Auxiliary meet at 7 p.m. on the second Monday of each month at Evergreen United Methodist Church, 1120 Evergreen Court, Wahpeton. The VFW meets at 7:30 p.m. at the Fryn’ Pan restaurant, 1010 Dakota Ave., Wahpeton, on the third Tuesday of each month. The VFW Auxiliary meets at 7:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at Grace Lutheran Church, 1100 Main St., Breckenridge, Minnesota.
Post No. 20 memberships can be renewed by contacting Wahpeton American Legion, PO Box 101, 58074. There are currently 180 local members, DeVries said.
“Harlan Muehler is in charge of the honor guard,” DeVries said. “I think for this year, we’ll have close to 10 participants at the courthouse.”
The Vet’s Club, which formally closed its Dakota Avenue location on Dec. 1, 2020, has had more than a half-century of community engagement.
“Wahpeton Veterans, Inc. was incorporated on Aug. 16, 1962, ‘for the pleasure and recreation of its members,’” the Vet’s Club stated previously. “For 58 years, the Vet’s Club proudly served its veterans and community.”
Post members recognized the members and patrons who gave their support, Daily News reported in September.
“Serving our veterans was an honor and those we served became our family,” the Vet’s Club stated. “We sincerely thank you.”
Veterans Day is an official United States federal holiday annually observed on November 11.
“It is a day set aside to honor people who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces and are known as veterans,” Post No. 20 stated. “It commemorates the anniversary of the end of World War I, which formally ended at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918. (At that moment), the Armistice between our Allied Nations and Germany went into effect.”
Look to Daily News and News Monitor for coverage of Veterans Day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.