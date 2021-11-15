Wahpeton Knights of Columbus celebrate centennial at St. John’s

Celebrating their centennial, members of the Knights of Columbus Wahpeton Council No. 2205 were front and center Sunday, Nov. 14 at St. John’s Catholic Church.
While 10 members participated in the opening procession with the Rev. Dale Lagodinski and later assisted with mass procedure, other members prepared a community French toast and eggs breakfast. The kitchen crew included local Grand Knight Cody Miller.
Knights of Columbus Wahpeton Council No. 2205 has made so much history and had so many accomplishments in the last 100 years, Miller said. Pride in the council’s success is matched by amazement.
“What we take the most pride in is our charity work and fundraisers,” Miller said. “These include our Sunday breakfasts, Christmas tree sales and raffles. With these, we can give back to the community and other causes including Special Olympics, Anne Carlsen, Home on the Range, Richland-Wilkin Kinship and more.”
The Knights of Columbus’ modern philanthropy carries on a mission that began just over 140 years ago. Lagodinski shared the story during mass.
In the 1880s, Catholic men were not treated with much respect among many societies. They were denied entry to community organizations and otherwise ostracized because of their faith. The Rev. Michael McGivney of St. Mary’s Church, New Haven, Connecticut, changed that.
“He said, I want to create a group of men, good, holy guys who care for each other, and I want to organize a way in which we take care of our widows,” Lagodinski said. “There were no social programs (for bereaved Catholics) back then. So they started an insurance company and their purpose was to take care of those who weren’t being taken care of.”
The Knights of Columbus’ website goes into further detail on this. Rev. McGivney and men of his parish met on Oct. 2, 1881, followed by electing officers and choosing Christopher Columbus as their patron on Feb. 6, 1882. Soon after, on March 29, 1882, the organization assumed corporate status.
“Catholic men were drawn to the Knights because of its emphasis on serving one’s church, community and family with virtue,” the Knights of Columbus website states. “Fraternity and patriotism were added to the Knights’ founding principles of charity and unity in 1885 and 1900, respectively.”
Beginning on Nov. 14, 1920, the Knights of Columbus serve Wahpeton and the surrounding area. They meet on the second Tuesday of the month at St. John’s. Altogether, Miller said, there are 364 members, making No. 2205 the fourth-largest council in North Dakota.
“We have a great group of men in the Knights of Columbus and I am blessed to help lead them and our council on our next 100 years,” Miller said.
The Knights of Columbus are fundamentally based on “bearing the fruit,” Lagodinski said. Accomplishing the word of God means being ready and on call when there is a need. Lagodinski concluded the mass with a special blessing.
“In your mercy, grant the Knights of Columbus the strength to live and persevere as moral Christians, concerned citizens and kind neighbors,” he said. “Give them the knowledge to understand and the will to carry out their obligations as members of the Knights. Let all their actions, today and every day, bring Christ to everyone they meet.”
