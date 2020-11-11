Wahpeton Korean War veteran receives Quilt of Valor

Wahpeton resident and Korean War veteran James “Jim” Stone received a Quilt of Valor during an intimate ceremony outside St. Francis Nursing Home in Breckenridge, Minnesota, on Friday, Nov. 6.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Stone had to remain inside the home while his wife and some of his family watched closely from outside the window, speaking to each other over cellphones. Inside, more of Stone’s family watched from a Zoom call setup next to him and his older sister Jeanette Stone, also a resident of the home, sat by him.
Quilt of Valor Foundation is a national organization that was started in 2003 as a way to bring healing to veterans. Since its fruition, 250,000 quilts have been made and awarded to veterans across the country.
Red River Quilters and QOVF Member Deb Mitskog presented from outside the window as a Quality of Life Aide from the home, Jenni Lenzen, awarded Stone the quilt inside, draping it over his shoulders.
“On behalf of Red River Quilters, we want you to know your service is valued and respected. Thank you,” Mitskog said, tears in her eyes.
Stone, 89, served two years in the U.S. Army where he was stationed in Seoul, Korea. During his time of service, he was awarded a Korean Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, United Nations Service Medal, R.O.K. Service Medal and Presidential Unit Citation.
In an emotional moment of the presentation, Mitskog said Stone was responsible for driving a lieutenant through a minefield to safety during his service. When Stone returned home from Korea, he was honorably discharged. He transferred to the Army Reserve, where he served for the next eight years.
Back in the U.S., Stone met Beverly “Bev” Bettermann. The two quickly fell in love and married in 1955, the year following his return home from Korea. They made their home on Antelope Bonanza Farm outside of Barney, North Dakota.
The pair have four children, nine grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren with another on the way. Bev and the Stone’s grandchild, Leanne Gibbon, nominated him to receive the Quilt of Valor.
Throughout the presentation, Bev, 86, sat on her walker just inches from the window with her husband of 65 years on the other side. Because of the pandemic, Bev hasn’t been able to have contact with Stone since early March.
“I wish I could give you a hug, but they won’t allow that,” Bev said through the window.
Gibbon and Stone’s daughter, Nancy Bernstein, said the last time they had contact with him was Christmas 2019.
Bernstein said she could see her father getting emotional during the presentation, particularly during the mention of his heroic actions driving a lieutenant to safety. His whole face changed, and it was like he was back in that moment, Gibbon added.
“[The ceremony] was good as can be, quiet and private,” Bernstein said. “Just like him.”
Bernstein and Gibbon said it was difficult to draw information for the nomination out of Stone. He is not a proud man and shuns the limelight, so when asked about his contributions, he’d reply with something like, “Well, I showed up,” Bernstein said.
“Not just military wise, that’s just the way he is as a person,” Gibbon said. “It’s, ‘What’s all this fanfare for?’ and ‘Why are you making such a big deal out of this?’”
Despite his humility, Stone was happy with the ceremony. He smiled for pictures with his family and spoke with Bev over the phone. “Isn’t this nice?” she asked. “Yeah,” Stone answered simply and quietly.
There is a lot to love about Stone, Bernstein said. Thinking about her father, she began to tear up. He was a good teacher above all, she said. Honest, fair, jokester, laid back and patient were all words tossed around by various family members to describe the man who serves as a husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather to each of them.
