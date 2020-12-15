Wahpeton leaders discuss possible gas pipeline

More natural gas in Wahpeton, a longtime goal for local and regional leaders, could soon become a reality according to information shared at a city meeting.
The Montana-Dakota Utilities Company, which provides retail natural gas and electricity to customers in four states, has proposed the possibility of Wahpeton joining a transmission line. Members of the city finance and personnel committee discussed the possible project when they met Monday, Dec. 14.
“Southeast North Dakota is a hub for value-added agriculture,” Mayor Steve Dale wrote to Montana-Dakota Utilities. “Wahpeton has been and will continue to be a location of choice for value-added ag processors. Additional firm natural gas supply is vital to keeping Wahpeton at the forefront of those businesses.”
The city has worked diligently to bring additional natural gas capacity to both itself and its region, Dale wrote. Doing so would mitigate interruptions in service and provide for future opportunities.
“It looks like our natural gas capacity issue could be resolved,” Wahpeton Finance Director and Auditor Darcie Huwe said.
Wahpeton has researched and advocated for the pipeline project, but to date has not been asked to be a partner or fund any part of it.
Having a natural gas capacity is one of several components for effective regional development, committee members were reminded. Others include available water, electricity and workforce members.
“We are optimistic as contacts are made with existing commercial customers, there will be justification to increase the proposed gas line from the preliminary 8” pipe to a 10” or 12” pipe as part of an integrated natural gas plan,” Mayor Dale wrote.
One possible and currently preferred option is bringing gas from a transmission line near Mapleton, North Dakota, to Wahpeton. This would be cost-effective and essential to business retention and expansion, Dale wrote.
“(The project) has evolved fairly rapidly,” the mayor said.
Dale is one of six individuals who signed in support of the project. Others include state Rep. Alisa Mitskog, D-District 25; Brad Pauly, a member of the Southern Valley Economic Development Authority (SVEDA), Craig Caspers and Perry Miller of the Wahpeton Community Development Corporation board (Miller was also recently re-elected to the Richland County Board of Commissioners) and Commissioner Rollie Ehlert, a member of the Richland County Jobs Development Authority.
Also in the meeting, the local finance committee voted 3-0 to recommend the city council approve the allocation of $233,480 from Wahpeton’s housing development reserve fund. Money would be used to purchase both lots and acreage as part of the ongoing Westdale affordable housing project in northwest Wahpeton.
Here’s how the money breaks down:
• 16 lots with existing infrastructure would be purchased at $11,000 each, at a total of $176,000
• 14.37 acres of undeveloped land would be purchased at $4,000 per acre, at a total of $57,480
In recent years, the Westdale neighborhood has become the site of the construction and installation of new homes, apartment buildings and townhouses. Wahpeton leaders are optimistic the trend will continue.
Councilman at-large Lane Wateland was absent from the committee meeting. Councilwoman at-large Renata Fobb attended by conference call.
The next council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21 at Wahpeton City Hall.
