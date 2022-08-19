Will Wahpeton’s next community center be located in Chahinkapa Park? It is only an idea, one that no action has been taken on, but it was suggested at a Wednesday, Aug. 17 joint meeting of the Wahpeton City Council and Wahpeton Park Board.
Park Board Commissioner Roger Jensen, who stressed that he was only presenting an idea, not making a formal proposal, suggested that a community center could be located slightly northwest of the Hughes Shelter in Chahinkapa Park. The land is currently used for little league softball and should the center in the park idea become a reality, the sport would mostly be relocated within Chahinkapa Park itself. It is likely that at least two softball diamonds would remain.
Current Chahinkapa Park amenities include Chahinkapa Pool, a long-standing facility. Outdoor pools have an estimated useful life of 25-30 years and Chahinkapa Pool is 42 years old, Jensen said. Repairs and upgrades do not come cheap — just to patch the pool would cost $1.5 million, meeting attendees learned — and it also known that there has been interest in having pool facilities at Wahpeton’s next recreation center.
“I cannot, in good conscience, recommend that the next pool be built in those swamp conditions,” Jensen said about low land in Chahinkapa Park. “If we’re going to build it, it needs to be on high ground. I also think that we need to keep the pool in the park since it has always been in the park.”
Wahpeton Mayor Brett Lambrecht reiterated that he, the city council, the park board and at least 20 other meeting attendees were hearing an idea and only an idea.
“We have much interest in assets that will build our population, keep our current population and determine what we want our town to look like in 5-10 years and beyond,” Lambrecht said Wednesday. “We are only hearing a concept tonight and no decisions will be made.”
Park Board Commissioner Cortney Mann, 1st Ward Councilman Chad Perdue and Councilwoman at large Renata Fobb were absent from the meeting.
