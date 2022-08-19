Purchase Access

Will Wahpeton’s next community center be located in Chahinkapa Park? It is only an idea, one that no action has been taken on, but it was suggested at a Wednesday, Aug. 17 joint meeting of the Wahpeton City Council and Wahpeton Park Board.

Park Board Commissioner Roger Jensen, who stressed that he was only presenting an idea, not making a formal proposal, suggested that a community center could be located slightly northwest of the Hughes Shelter in Chahinkapa Park. The land is currently used for little league softball and should the center in the park idea become a reality, the sport would mostly be relocated within Chahinkapa Park itself. It is likely that at least two softball diamonds would remain.



