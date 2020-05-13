Wahpeton leaders reviewing improvements plan

Wahpeton leaders are reviewing the city’s capital improvement plan for 2021-2025 and soon the public will be able to see it as well.
A draft for the plan was shared during a Monday, May 11 city council meeting. The plan is in two parts, identifying major capital projects and recurring capital reinvestment activities that are incorporated into operating budgets.
“This is a living document and subject to change,” Wahpeton Finance Director Darcie Huwe said. “The process has definitely been modified because of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
In previous capital improvement cycles, council subcommittees would review plan components prior to a full council review. This time around, council members are being asked to both review projects and consider state-level funding alterations.
“All budgets are constrained by available revenues and fund balance reserves. Capital projects are prioritized so that available funds are allocated based on need, council priority and their impact on services provided,” the plan stated.
Projected expenditures are based on estimates or recent bid pricing is available. As of Monday, a total of $53,812,501 is expected to be spent on capital improvement projects between 2021-2025.
That figure is estimated to break down to:
• $11,753,045, or 22 percent, in water enterprise funds
• $10,631,455, or 20 percent, in special assessments
• $3,700,000, or 7 percent, in prairie dog funds
• $8,410,368, or 16 percent, in funding from the North Dakota State Water Commission
• $3,616,627, or 7 percent, in funding from the North Dakota Department of Transportation
• $563,963, or 1 percent, in funding through grants or from the Wahpeton Community Development Corporation
• $103,884, or less than 1 percent, in revenue from Wahpeton’s restaurant tax
• $6,589,145, or 12 percent, in revenue from Wahpeton’s sales tax for infrastructure
• $567,021, or 1 percent, in revenue from Wahpeton’s sales tax for recreation
• $1,401,250, or 2 percent, in revenue from Wahpeton’s sales tax for flood mitigation
• $2,109,040, or 4 percent, in revenue from tax increment funding
• $228,797, or less than 1 percent, in revenue from property tax levies
• $4,137,906, or 8 percent, in revenue from sewer enterprise funds
Council members viewed a total estimate for funding sources. Revenue from prairie dog funds, for example, is not expected to be a factor in 2020.
“That’s a bucket that has to fill (before allocation),” Huwe said.
Adoption of the capital improvements plan is tentatively planned for later this month.
“The plan will be posted to the city website for public review, presented at a council meeting in a public hearing format and officially adopted by resolution,” the plan stated.
Councilman Don Bajumpaa, 4th Ward, was absent from Monday’s meeting.
To attend a city council meeting via telephone, call 701-553-8600 and enter the code 19001.
The next city council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, May 18 at City Hall and telephonically.
