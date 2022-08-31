Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

More than 100 Twin Towns Area youth are taking breaths of fresh air this fall.

They are the students of Zimmerman Elementary School, which reopened Wednesday, Aug. 24 at its longtime address, 508 Ninth St. N. in Wahpeton. Zimmerman’s student body includes 94 kindergarteners and 11 early education learners, who are all able to enjoy the benefits of a more than $1.8 million, federally-funded renovation project.

Wahpeton leaders show off improved Zimmerman Elementary

Dianne Sedler's kindergarten students smile for Daily News.
Wahpeton leaders show off improved Zimmerman Elementary

The sensory room, one of the jewels in Zimmerman Elementary School's educational crown.
Wahpeton leaders show off improved Zimmerman Elementary

A kid-friendly, kindergarten student-size classroom.


Tags

Load comments