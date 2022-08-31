Wahpeton leaders show off improved Zimmerman Elementary

More than 100 Twin Towns Area youth are taking breaths of fresh air this fall.
They are the students of Zimmerman Elementary School, which reopened Wednesday, Aug. 24 at its longtime address, 508 Ninth St. N. in Wahpeton. Zimmerman’s student body includes 94 kindergarteners and 11 early education learners, who are all able to enjoy the benefits of a more than $1.8 million, federally-funded renovation project.
“It looks fabulous and I would be proud to send my children here,” Wahpeton Superintendent Michael Kaiser said. “It’s a nice, clean facility, a modern facility. The total project cost a little over $1.8 million and was basically a complete renovation.”
Zimmerman Elementary School’s entire 2021-2022 education year took place at nearby Wahpeton Elementary School. The relocation happened after mold was uncovered in three rooms in mid-August 2021. Less than two months later, the Wahpeton School Board unanimously voted to fully remediate the mold problem, approving repairs and a roof replacement.
“(Funding was) possible through the third installment of the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Fund,” Daily News reported in October 2021.
School Board President Damon DeVillers is proud of the renovation.
“Saving this school for the kindergarteners and preschoolers was wonderful. We’re glad to continue having this as a separate facility. You walk in here now and it’s so inviting and beautiful. I’d love to send my kids here again,” DeVillers said.
Zimmerman Principal Rosemary Hardie and the entire Zimmerman staff and faculty will always be grateful that Wahpeton Elementary School was able to accommodate its long-term guests during 2021-2022. Still, there is no place like home.
“This building is much more inviting,” Kaiser said. “It’s not as intimidating for a new student as the elementary building. Zimmerman intentionally has less people. It’s a really nice environment for students starting school and I’m glad that we can continue having that for beginning learners.”
Kathleen Dimmer is both a Wahpeton School Board director and a longtime substitute teacher. She has seen the difference that a specially-designed building like Zimmerman Elementary School makes in the lives of early education and kindergarten students.
“Even when you’re taking a classroom down the hallway at lunch time, it’s less of a journey than at Wahpeton Elementary. That’s a good thing for these students,” Dimmer said.
Care continues to be taken with Zimmerman Elementary School. Kaiser and Hardie described improvements including the building’s new roof, a new ceiling in the gymnasium and cafeteria and improved downspouts and landscaping which move water further away from the building.
“Everything is kindergarten-size,” Hardie said about classroom amenities. “These are bright, engaging spaces. They were prior to the renovation as well. Zimmerman is really tailored to be an early learning center and everything is kid-friendly.”
Gast Construction was Zimmerman Elementary School’s general contractor, while Dakota Designs completed the landscaping and Servicemaster was in charge of the mold mitigation.
“That project has been completed,” Kaiser said. “Air quality tests were completed and improved air quality was shown.”
“Those tests were done in May, prior to us moving back in,” Hardie said.
Zimmerman Elementary School houses a sensory room. Located in the building’s occupational therapy room, the sensory room was the first site where mold was identified. Now that the mitigation is complete, the sensory room is once again a stimulating place.
“A lot of students interpret their world through the senses they were given, including sight, touch and hearing,” Hardie said. “Renae Bassingthwaite, our early childhood special education teacher, is very proud of this room.”
Wahpeton Public Schools leaders reiterated their pride in being able to keep Zimmerman Elementary School around. Options in the fall of 2021 included establishing permanent early education facilities in an expansion of Wahpeton Elementary School. That would have cost double the amount of money needed to renovate the existing Zimmerman building.
“This remodel was done completely with ESSER funds,” Kaiser said. “It was all done with the COVID relief dollars the school we received. We did not have to raise taxes or mils.”
“We were very lucky,” DeVillers said.
Zimmerman Elementary School’s students are settling into what looks to be a happy 2022-2023 education year.
“They naturally bring joy and enthusiasm at a level that’s unprecedented,” Hardie said. “That is the most special part about being at Zimmerman.”
Hardie cannot help but be thankful “for all those who helped us last year and sacrificed so there was a space for us.”
“That will never be forgotten,” she said. “As happy and celebratory as we are, we cannot forget our thanks. We have a place to learn and play and be together and so we always end with gratitude.”
