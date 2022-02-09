Wahpeton leaders to discuss special assessment assistance policy

The Wahpeton City Council unanimously approved several motions when it met Monday, Feb. 7.
Successful votes included approval of Mike Erlandson to the Wahpeton Board of Adjustment. The board is responsible for the administrative review of zoning matters including variances and special exceptions. By city ordinance, the board consists of seven members, none of whom holding any city office or position with the city of Wahpeton
The Wahpeton Board of Adjustment has two vacancies as of Monday, Finance Director and Auditor Darcie Huwe said. Erlandson would complete a term that expires in June 2023.
Huwe’s presentation included a request for the council’s finance subcommittee to discuss an amendment to Wahpeton’s special assessment assistance policy. The policy was adopted by the council in June 2017.
“The policy included a $100,000 reserve fund for low to moderate income homeowners impacted by the Third Avenue North and east side sanitary sewer projects,” Huwe said. “Our city assessor has identified opportunities to coordinate our existing policy in a more efficient manner with the approval process for the property tax Homestead credit process.”
Mayor Steve Dale granted the request for referral. The finance committee is expected to discuss the amendment at 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14 at Wahpeton City Hall.
Mayor Dale submits paperwork to run for re-election
Dale, running for a second four-year term, has submitted his statement of interests and nominating petition, the city reported Wednesday, Feb. 9.
The filing included verified signatures of 140 Wahpeton residents, Huwe stated.
Dale’s electoral history presented by the city includes serving as 1st Ward council member from 2010-2017. During that time, he was council vice president from 2014-2016 and council president from 2017-2017. In October 2017, he was appointed mayor by council vote following Mayor Meryl Hansey’s resignation due to his health. Dale subsequently ran for the office of mayor and was elected in June 2018.
As of Wednesday, Dale is both the first publicly declared and first officially filed candidate on Wahpeton’s city elections ballot. The elections, scheduled for June 14, 2022, include races for:
• mayor
• 1st Ward council member (currently held by Abby Carlson)
• 3rd Ward council member (currently held by Tiana Bohn)
• council members at large, two total (currently held by Kelly McNary and Lane Wateland)
• Wahpeton Park Board commissioners at large, three total (currently held by Joe Schreiner, Deb Tobias and Brian Watson)
All candidates would be running for a four-year term with the city of Wahpeton. Current Wahpeton City Council officials include Wateland, the council president, and Brett Lambrecht, the council vice president.
The deadline to file as a candidate in the Wahpeton city election is 4 p.m. April 11, 2022.
On the calendar
Other successfully passed motions included the appointment of Diana Hermes, Daily News advertising manager, as a member of the city Convention and Visitors Bureau. Hermes replaces Daily News Publisher Tara Klostreich. Both women fulfill the goal of having media representation among the CVB, Wahpeton Community Development Director Chris DeVries said.
DeVries’ presentation included a plug for the upcoming “Fire and Ice Pond Hockey Classic,” taking place Saturday, Feb. 19 at Chahinkapa Park. In addition to games starting at 10 a.m., there will be opportunities for sledding, cross-country skiing and snowshoeing. A small fireworks display will be held at 5:30 p.m., with the pyrotechnics courtesy of Little Unny’s Fireworks.
Of note
In addition to McNary and Wateland, Councilwoman at large Renata Fobb also attended Monday’s meeting remotely.
Both Wahpeton City Hall and the Leach Public Library will be closed Monday, Feb. 21 in observance of President’s Day.
The next council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22.
