Wahpeton leaders updated on Red River proposal

While it’s unknown if Wahpeton will grant a cable TV franchise within the city limits to Red River Communications, it is known that city leaders are keeping informed on the Abercrombie, North Dakota-based business’ next steps.
Mayor Steve Dale and the Wahpeton City Council have been informed of Red River’s hopes to establish a local franchise. The company is in the process of completing a franchise application for consideration by the council, Wahpeton Finance Director and Auditor Darcie Huwe reported at a Monday, March 22 finance committee meeting and a Tuesday, March 23 public works committee meeting.
“The purpose of a franchise agreement would set rules between the city and a small utility, like a cable television provider,” Huwe said Tuesday.
Wahpeton currently has agreements with Great Plains Natural Gas, Otter Tail Power and Electric and Midcontinent Cable TV. Agreements are not exclusive, Huwe said, which allows the city council to consider offers from other providers.
Earlier in March, the city council in Breckenridge, Minnesota, heard a presentation by Red River CEO Tom Steinolfson. Breckenridge also has just the franchise agreement with Midco, Daily News previously reported.
“We want to be part of the twin communities here,” Steinolfson said. “There would be a business storefront-type situation coming … We know to be that hometown-type business, people want a storefront where they can walk in and hear from people.”
More information is forthcoming, Huwe said. There will be opportunities for the Wahpeton City Council to weigh in on what should be included in a franchise agreement with Red River.
“It could be an opportunity for our residents to receive those services at a lower cost. The downside is, we’ll also receive less revenue from franchise fees. Right now, franchise fees go directly into the general fund and they help in meeting our general government costs for things like the police department, public works department and city hall administration. Those are in-part funded with franchise fees and property taxes,” Huwe said.
The proposed Red River franchise agreement will remain on the agendas of Wahpeton’s city council subcommittees.
Wahpeton Councilman Jason Goltz, 2nd Ward, attended Monday’s meeting remotely. Councilwoman Abby Carlson, 1st Ward, was absent from Tuesday’s meeting.
The next city council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, April 5 at Wahpeton City Hall.
