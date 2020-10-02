Wahpeton leaders want to know more about public art

New artwork could be on its way soon to Wahpeton. Whether or not the first pieces are downtown or in the city’s sculpture garden remains to be seen.
Wahpeton allocates $5,000 each year for public art. The money comes from revenue generated by the city’s restaurants. This year’s allocation was approved for a project where art would be wrapped around downtown utility boxes.
Members of the Wahpeton Public Works and Safety Committee indicated they are not ready to rescind the allocation in favor of an alternate plan that would include funding the wrapping of one utility box and the acquisition of two sculptures for the park.
Acquiring the sculptures would not include using any of the $5,000 allocated for 2020, Roger Jensen said. Jensen, a Wahpeton Park Board commissioner and member of the Three Rivers Arts Council, told Daily News about the two sculptures and how they would be funded:
• the first sculpture, depicting five hearts, would be created by Clint Gilbertson and North Dakota State College of Science students, and is being funded by a private donor
• the second sculpture, with three 8-foot roses, would be created by Gilbertson and would be funded by $2,500 in earlier public arts funding that has not been used to date; only $2,500 was used for a 2019 project involving tree sculptures, Jensen said
Jensen was not present for the public works meeting, where committee members and city officials expressed concern about not getting enough information. The alternate plan was included in an email written by Renelle Bertsch, former Wahpeton councilwoman and member of the TRAC board.
“I don’t feel comfortable about changing the motion from council,” said 3rd Ward Councilwoman Tiana Bohn, the committee’s chairwoman. “I’d like to know more about the sculptures.”
Wahpeton has used funds from the city’s 1 percent restaurant revenue tax to fund public art projects, Mayor Steve Dale said, but it’s not really one of the tax’s primary purposes.
Tax revenue was intended for the care and maintenance of betterments on Dakota Avenue, Dale recalled. Betterments included decorative streetlights and benches. Revenue was also earmarked for public gathering spaces including Heritage Square, the Wahpeton Community Center and Volunteer Park, as well as gateway entrances into town.
“I think those were the three primary uses for that money when it was set up, as I recall,” Dale said.
There’s still an opportunity to have art on the traffic control boxes, Dale said. He’d like to pursue it before 2020 concludes.
“I still think it’s a great opportunity that’s got some merit,” Bohn said. “I’d really like to see that done.”
Councilman David Woods II, 4th Ward, agreed. Recent high profile art events and projects like Downtown Chalkfest and Shawn McCann’s new underwater-themed mural are part of an “upward tick” for the city, Woods said.
“The intent is, once people start seeing art on those boxes, then it will raise more interest and we’ll be able to drive some more (people to Wahpeton and downtown)” Bohn said.
Calling 701-553-8600 and entering the code 19001 allows attendance of a city council or subcommittee meeting via telephone.
The next city council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5. at Wahpeton City Hall and telephonically.
