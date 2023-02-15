Each time a qualifying purchase in Wahpeton is made, a total of 2% in sales tax revenue is generated for four eligible expenses. That 2% includes .5% for infrastructure and 1.5% for economic development, flood mitigation and recreation.

Local sales tax has generated revenue for Wahpeton since the first of several special elections was held in 1991. In 2003, the election to add recreation as an eligible expense included establishing a sunset date of June 30, 2026 for that specific allocation. In 2009, the election for an infrastructure-specific fund set a sunset date of Dec. 31, 2029.



