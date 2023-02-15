Each time a qualifying purchase in Wahpeton is made, a total of 2% in sales tax revenue is generated for four eligible expenses. That 2% includes .5% for infrastructure and 1.5% for economic development, flood mitigation and recreation.
Local sales tax has generated revenue for Wahpeton since the first of several special elections was held in 1991. In 2003, the election to add recreation as an eligible expense included establishing a sunset date of June 30, 2026 for that specific allocation. In 2009, the election for an infrastructure-specific fund set a sunset date of Dec. 31, 2029.
With slightly more than three years until the first sunset, Wahpeton leaders are considering what life would look like without what’s been considered a reliable revenue source.
“Local sales tax collections in 2022 were the highest on record at $3,238,319 exceeding budgeted amounts by $888,319 and 2021 collections by $295,166,” Finance Director and Auditor Darcie Huwe said Monday, Feb. 13.
Huwe’s presentation was given during the Wahpeton City Council retreat. Council members and city officials briefly discussed the 2021 failure of an ordinance that would both eliminate the sunset clauses and establish new funding for a recreation center. The new funding would have come from a .75% sales tax.
Monday’s most urgent sales tax discussion ultimately came from the idea of preserving what is rather than establishing something new.
There are four specific potential scenarios for the future of Wahpeton’s local sales taxes. Each was created as an extension of current data and projections. The most stark situation is a result of “doing nothing.”
“Sales tax sunsets occur in 2026 and 2029 (and would) eliminate economic development, flood mitigation, infrastructure and recreation sales tax funds and all associated expenditures and staff,” Huwe wrote.
In this scenario, stormwater enterprise fees would need to be increased by 200% in order to cover levy maintenance expenses. Economic and community development activities would be discontinued. Funding for the current Wahpeton Community Center would also be eliminated.
Discussion at the council retreat indicated a desire for voters to approve the elimination of sales tax sunset clauses. The three other scenarios introduced by Huwe involve sunset clauses existing past their current expiration dates.
One scenario involves increasing the total sales tax from 2% to 3%, with infrastructure, economic development, flood mitigation and recreation as the eligible uses for revenue. The Wahpeton City Council would determine the allocations.
Another scenario involves maintaining the sales tax at 2%, with the same four eligible uses and allocation as determined by the council. Finally, a scenario where if the 2% sales tax extension is approved, the sales tax is increased an additional 1% with the same four eligible uses and allocation as determined by the council. All three scenarios have a provision for eventual sunsets.
“If sunsets remain, (they would happen at a minimum date of) June 30, 2055, to allow a 25-year loan amortization on any near-term building or infrastructure projects,” according to each of the three non-imminent sunset scenarios.
Combinations or adaptations of any of the above are also possible, council members learned. The message of the presentation came early, when Huwe described the starkest outcome and its loss of supported economic and community development activities, plus the fee hike just to meet maintenance expenses.