Wahpeton likely to apply for urban roads funding

The city of Wahpeton may soon apply for more than $1.4 million in grant funding for an urban roads project to be completed between 2024-2025.
Estimated to cost around $2.1 million, the project is believed to be eligible for an 80 percent-20 percent cost sharing agreement between the North Dakota Department of Transportation and the city of Wahpeton.
The city Public Works and Safety Committee reviewed the grant application when it met Tuesday, Dec. 15. While NDDoT is involved, the money itself is federally provided, committee members learned.
Four streets would be affected by the project:
• Second Street North from Dakota Avenue to Second Avenue North
• Seventh Street North from Dakota Avenue to Second Avenue North
• Eighth Street North from Dakota Avenue to Second Avenue North
• Second Street South from Dakota Avenue to the railroad tracks
The four streets all have parallel parking on both sides of the street, Engineering Project Manager Kyle Rogahn wrote.
“The streets would be fully reconstructed from right of way to right of way with beautification elements to compliment the beautification elements already in place along Dakota Avenue and those proposed with (the) Downtown Sidestreets Project in 2022,” Rogahn wrote.
Under consideration for Second, Seventh and Eighth streets are benches, planter boxes and creating green space boulevards with trees between the back of the curb and new sidewalk.
“All four of the streets have sidewalks that are used regularly by residents and customers of the downtown businesses,” Rogahn wrote.
The streets have bituminous pavement which is considered to be in poor condition. They are all at the end of their useful life, according to the application.
“Parking is essential to the downtown businesses,” Rogahn wrote. “Parking in the downtown area is limited. On-street parking on these streets is generally full during business hours. The current condition of the sidewalks and pavement on the side streets is poor and not welcoming.”
Wahpeton also plans to replace the water main and sanitary sewer in the project area. Funds for that component would come locally, according to the application. Both the water main and sanitary sewer are more than 50 years old.
“The sidewalks on the side streets do not currently meet ADA standards. The newly reconstructed sidewalks will meet ADA standards,” Rogahn wrote.
Additionally, reconstruction of sidewalks on both sides of the street are believed to ensure adequate walking surface for residents.
“The sidewalks will provide connectivity for the walking public from (the) north and south sides of town to the downtown businesses,” according to the application. “The green space and plantings that are proposed in the boulevard will improve the walkability of the downtown side streets.”
As for the local funding portion, Wahpeton has indicated benefitting properties will receive special assessments.
“Traffic will need to be detoured while the streets are under construction. The city will try to coordinate as much as possible with the businesses while street sections are under construction,” Rogahn wrote.
With a 4-0 vote, the committee approved recommending that the application be submitted.
The recommendation goes before the full Wahpeton City Council Monday, Dec. 21.
