Held less than a week after a special election and the day before a special election in Breckenridge, Minnesota, the Wahpeton City Council’s Monday, Nov. 1 meeting included making results official and commenting on pre-voting attitudes.
Ordinance No. 1030 asked residents if they wanted to raise the local sales and use tax by .75 percent, eliminate sunset clauses and approve the building of a community recreation center. A total of 1,022 ballots were cast on and leading up to Tuesday, Oct. 26, according to results presented to council.
The 558 no votes included 135 from the 1st Ward, 177 from the 2nd Ward, 95 from the 3rd Ward and 151 from the 4th Ward. The 464 yes votes included 74 from the 1st Ward, 92 from the 2nd Ward, 77 from the 3rd Ward and 221 from the 4th Ward.
Fifty-five percent of the ballots were against and 45 percent of the ballots were for Ordinance No. 1030. Thirty-six percent of the ballots were cast by 4th Ward residents, followed by 26 percent by 2nd Ward residents, 20 percent by 1st Ward residents and 17 percent by 3rd Ward residents.
The 4th Ward was the only ward where most voters approved of Ordinance No. 1030. More than 59.4 percent of voters cast yes votes, compared to nearly 40.6 percent casting no votes. In the 3rd Ward, the results were more than 55.2 percent no and nearly 44.8 percent yes.
Higher percentages of no votes were recorded among 1st Ward and 2nd Ward voters. The 1st Ward had nearly 64.6 percent of voters opposed to Ordinance No. 1030 and more than 35.4 percent in favor. The 2nd Ward had 65.8 percent of opposed voters and 34.2 percent of voters in favor.
“I certainly heard a lot of rhetoric out there that was not good for our community, I’ll just say,” Community Development Director Chris DeVries said to council. “There was some pretty harsh language that would go back and forth. It was unfortunate to see. It seemed to bring out the bad side of some people.”
DeVries said he was hopeful for residents moving forward.
Council members Jason Goltz, 2nd Ward, and Dr. David Woods II, 4th Ward, were absent from Monday’s meeting.
Wahpeton will hold a committee of the whole meeting at 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8. Mayor Dale reminded the council that the meeting will include only discussion, with any action occurring at taking place on or after the next regularly scheduled council meeting, at 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15.
City Hall is located at 400 Fourth St. N. in Wahpeton.
Wahpeton City Hall and the Leach Public Library will be closed Thursday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.