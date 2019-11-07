Tony Lewis Schlosser, 33, made his initial appearance before Richland County District Court Monday, Nov. 4.
The Wahpeton man is charged with one count of failure to register as an offender against children, a class C felony.
Through an investigation conducted by the Wahpeton Police Department, Schlosser is accused of failing to update his registration and notify law enforcement of a change in residence within three days as required by North Dakota law.
Schlosser is a convicted offender against children, court documents state. His most recent offender registration occurred on July 26, 2019, when he reported living at a 12th Street North building in Wahpeton.
The Wahpeton Police Department contact the building’s owner, who stated the apartment Schlosser registered was vacant as of Sept. 1, 2019. Schlosser allegedly never updated his residential address with the Wahpeton Police Department after that date.
Judge Bradley Cruff set Schlosser’s bail as a $1,000 unsecured appearance bond. This means Schlosser did not have to post any money to be released from jail.
Richland County Assistant State’s Attorney Casey Moen is representing the state of North Dakota. According to Moen, Schlosser did not indicate he would apply for court-appointed council.
The minimum penalty for Schlosser’s alleged offense is 90 days in jail and one year supervised probation. The maximum penalty is the same for any class C felony, five years imprisonment, a $10,000 fine, or both.
Court records show Schlosser was convicted of child neglect or abuse, a class B felony, in Stutsman County, North Dakota, in March 2006. He was sentenced to 17 months imprisonment and given credit for 240 days served. Schlosser was also ordered to violate no criminal laws, comply with a payment agreement for $1,100 in fees, submit to fingerprints and register as an offender against children.
In 2007, Schlosser entered a guilty plea for a class A misdemeanor charge of failure to register as an offender in Cass County, North Dakota. The following year, he entered three total guilty pleas for a class C felony charge of failure to register as an offender, twice in Cass County and once in Burleigh County, North Dakota.
In 2011, Schlosser entered guilty pleas for a class C felony charge of possession of a controlled substance and a class B felony charge of burglary, both in Stutsman County. He was sentenced to four years imprisonment, with a two year suspended sentence and given credit for 128 days served.
A status hearing regarding the Richland County, North Dakota, charge is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 18. Schlosser is not currently confined in the Richland County Jail.
