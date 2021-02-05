Wahpeton man amends, enters pleas for multiple charges

Multiple pleas were amended or entered in Richland County District Court for a Wahpeton man who was facing felony or misdemeanor charges.
Justin Michael Meyer, 30, had two class C felony-level charges reduced to misdemeanor-level Tuesday, Feb. 2. His court appearance included criminal judgement for 10 total charges.
Erica Chisholm represented Meyer for most of his charges, court records state. Assistant State’s Attorney Casey Moen represented the state of North Dakota. Judge Bradley Cruff presided.
An amended guilty plea was entered for one June 2020 charge of alleged burglary and one October 2020 charge of alleged theft or possession of property valued between $1,000-$10,000, both of which were deemed a misdemeanor. Guilty pleas were also entered for one October 2020 count of alleged theft of property valued between $500-$1,000, a class A misdemeanor-level charge and seven November 2020 counts of alleged theft of property valued at less than $500, a class B misdemeanor-level charge.
Meyer was placed on supervised probation for two years and is required to participate and successfully complete Richland County Treatment Court. He has also been ordered to violate no criminal laws and not possess or own any firearms.
For one of the November 2020 charges, Meyer was sentenced to 28 days in the Richland County Jail and given credit for 28 days served. Restitution in the amount of $300 was ordered to be paid at the rate of $50 per month beginning in April 2021.
In June 2020, Daily News reported that through an investigation by the Wahpeton Police Department, Meyer was accused of allegedly entering a downtown Wahpeton building he was not permitted to.
The maximum penalty for a class C felony is five years imprisonment, a $10,000 fine, or both. The maximum penalty for a class A misdemeanor is 360 days imprisonment, a $3,000 fine, or both. The maximum penalty for a class B misdemeanor is 30 days imprisonment, a $1,500 fine, or both.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.