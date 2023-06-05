A Wahpeton man has been arrested on charges of attempted murder and discharge of a firearm within the city. Both charges are in connection with a Saturday, June 3 shooting incident in Wahpeton.

Shawn Lee Lane, 37, was confined in the Richland County Jail as of Monday, June 5. An initial appearance before Judge Bradley Cruff, Richland County District Court, was scheduled for 2 p.m. that day.