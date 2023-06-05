The Wahpeton Police Department issued a shelter in place notice for a six-block radius and evacuated residents of 1358 12th St N. in response to a Saturday, June 3 shooting. Officers determined someone was still inside Apartment 304 and attempted to make contact.
The Wahpeton Police Department issued a shelter in place notice for a six-block radius and evacuated residents of 1358 12th St N. in response to a Saturday, June 3 shooting. Officers determined someone was still inside Apartment 304 and attempted to make contact.
A Wahpeton man has been arrested on charges of attempted murder and discharge of a firearm within the city. Both charges are in connection with a Saturday, June 3 shooting incident in Wahpeton.
Shawn Lee Lane, 37, was confined in the Richland County Jail as of Monday, June 5. An initial appearance before Judge Bradley Cruff, Richland County District Court, was scheduled for 2 p.m. that day.
Lane was taken into custody Saturday evening, several hours after the shooting. The Southern Valley Special Response Team was activated and involved in responding to the incident, the Wahpeton Police Department stated.
“At 4:35 p.m. Saturday, June 3, the Wahpeton Police received a 911 call for a 34-year-old male with a single gunshot wound to the chest,” Police Chief Matthew Anderson stated. “Responding officers found a male outside 1358 12th St. N., Wahpeton, laying on the ground with a chest wound. The male was transported to St. Francis Medical Campus, Breckenridge, Minnesota, and later Life Flighted to Fargo, North Dakota.”
According to the police department, statements made at the scene and indications from the victim placed the victim as being shot by a family member at Apartment 304, 1358 12th St N., Wahpeton.
A firearm was recovered at the scene and the shelter in place notice was lifted, the Wahpeton Police Department stated.
“The Wahpeton Police believe this was an isolated incident and the public is in no danger,” Anderson said Saturday. “Victim information is not being released.”
The Wahpeton Police Department was assisted by the Richland County Sheriff's Office, Richland County, North Dakota, the Breckenridge Police Department, the Wilkin County Sheriff's Office, Wilkin County, Minnesota, the Southeast Multi-County Agency (SEMCA) drug task force, the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) and the Southern Valley Special Response Team (SRT).
Attempted murder is a class A felony-level charge in North Dakota. Discharge of a firearm within city limits is a class B misdemeanor-level charge. Richland County State's Attorney Megan Kummer represents the state of North Dakota. As of 12:30 p.m. Monday, June 5, Lane's attorney had not yet been named in court records.