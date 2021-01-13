Wahpeton man charged after weekend police pursuit

A Wahpeton man is facing four charges related to a Saturday, Jan. 9 pursuit by law enforcement in the vicinity of Breckenridge, Minnesota, and the city of Wahpeton.
Jose Manuel Ozuna, Jr., 25, made his initial appearance Tuesday, Jan. 12 before Richland County District Court. He has been charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer, fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer, reckless endangerment and driving under suspension.
Based on a Wahpeton Police Department investigation, Ozuna is accused of willfully causing bodily injury or substantial bodily injury to a peace officer acting in his official capacity while attempting to inflict serious bodily injury on any human being.
On Jan. 9, according to court documents, Wahpeton police officers assisted Breckenridge police officers as a chase came into North Dakota from Minnesota. Officers were chasing a dark blue van with lights and sirens.
A Wahpeton police officer tried to stop the vehicle as the van was driving toward him, documents continue. The officer had their lights and sirens on, as well as a spotlight aimed at the oncoming suspect vehicle.
“The suspect vehicle showed no signs of changing course, so (the victim) veered to the right, to avoid a collision, and the suspect vehicle changed course and aimed at (the victim’s) police vehicle, striking the front end of the vehicle,” documents state.
The collision caused the victim’s head to jolt forward and they had pain and stiffness following the incident, documents continue. The suspect vehicle then allegedly drove away but was eventually forced into a snowbank by a pursuing officer.
“The defendant was identified as the driver of the suspect vehicle and officers observed him laughing as he was arrested, saying he was happy he wrecked their squad cars,” documents state.
Wahpeton Police Chief Scott Thorsteinson, called for additional information, said the pursuit ended in the vicinity of Fourth Street North and 14th Avenue North, Wahpeton, at approximately 10 p.m. Saturday.
“Throughout the time officers were in pursuit the suspect vehicle was traveling at high rates of speed, collided with a patrol car and was doing this while in residential areas with other vehicles and several law enforcement officers present,” documents state.
Ozuna, according to documents, was identified as the driver of the suspect vehicle. There was also a passenger inside the vehicle.
Aggravated assault on a peace officer is a class B-level felony. Fleeing or attempting a elude a peace officer and reckless endangerment are class C-level felonies. Driving under suspension is a class B-level misdemeanor.
Don Krassin has been retained as Ozuna’s attorney. Richland County Assistant State’s Attorney Casey Moen represents the state of North Dakota. Judge Bradley Cruff presides.
The maximum penalty for a class B felony is 10 years imprisonment, a $20,000 fine, or both. The maximum penalty for a class C felony is five years imprisonment, a $10,000 fine, or both. The maximum penalty for a class B misdemeanor is 30 days imprisonment, a $1,500 fine, or both.
Subsequent court appearances for Ozuna have not yet been scheduled. As of Wednesday, Jan. 13, he is confined in the Richland County Jail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.