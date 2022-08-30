Purchase Access

A Wahpeton man has been charged with one count of attempted burglary at night, a class B-level felony.

Andrew Eugene Moist, 18, made his initial appearance before Richland County District Court on Monday, Aug. 29. Moist is charged in connection with a June 21, 2022 incident in Wahpeton.



