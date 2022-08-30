A Wahpeton man has been charged with one count of attempted burglary at night, a class B-level felony.
Andrew Eugene Moist, 18, made his initial appearance before Richland County District Court on Monday, Aug. 29. Moist is charged in connection with a June 21, 2022 incident in Wahpeton.
Based on a Wahpeton Police Department investigation, Moist allegedly attempted to commit burglary of an apartment in the 1600 block of Eighth Street North. At approximately 4:55 a.m. on June 21, 2022, a resident reported the someone was trying to break into the apartment, a criminal complaint states.
The victim told an officer that they woke up to the sound of their dog barking and that they saw a shadow of someone in their window. The victim then ran over to the window.
“An individual had taken the screen off the window to try to gain access,” the complaint states.
The victim yelled at the person they saw. The victim identified them as Moist, who lives in the same building. Moist allegedly then fled.
“The defendant would have been trespassing if he gained access to (the victim’s) apartment since he did not have permission to be in his apartment,” the complaint states.
Public Defender Don Krassin represents Moist, records state. Richland County Assistant State’s Attorney Casey Moen represents the state of North Dakota. Judge Bradley Cruff presides.
The maximum penalty in North Dakota for a class B-level felony is 10 years imprisonment, a $20,000 fine, or both.
Moist, as of Tuesday, Aug. 30, was not confined in the Richland County Jail. A jail staffer confirmed that no booking photo of Moist was taken.
A preliminary hearing and/or arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 19, 2022.
