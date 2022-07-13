Wahpeton man charged with attempted robbery of liquor store

A Wahpeton man already facing felony and misdemeanor charges after an alleged revenge incident at his former employer faces additional charges for a second incident at the same location.
David John Miller, 61, made his initial appearance Wednesday, July 13 before Richland County District Court. Miller has been charged with one count of class B felony-level attempted robbery and one count of class A misdemeanor-level disobedience of a judicial order.
Based on alleged admissions from Miller and an investigation by the Wahpeton Police Department, on July 2, 2022, Miller allegedly intentionally engaged in conduct which constituted a substantial threat towards
• willfully inflicting or attempting to inflict bodily injury upon another or
• threatening or menacing another with imminent bodily injury and
• possessing or pretending to possess a firearm, destructive device, or other dangerous weapon in the course of committing a theft
On July 2, an employee with 210 Wine and Spirits, 2109 Ninth St. N., Wahpeton, called dispatch to request help, according to a criminal complaint. An officer with the Wahpeton Police Department and deputy with the Richland County Sheriff’s Office responded.
“The officer observed the defendant behind the counter of the store with the cashier,” the complaint states. “The defendant had a knife pointed at the cashier. The defendant told the officer that the defendant needed cash and that he went to 210 Wine and Spirits to rob the place.”
A Wahpeton Police Department investigation stated that Miller allegedly willfully disobeyed or resisted a lawful temporary restraining order or preliminary or final injunction or other final order of a court of the state of North Dakota.
“On June 28, 2022, a Southeast Judicial District Court judge issued a bail order that prohibited the defendant from having contact with 210 Wine and Spirits and any and all employees,” the complaint states.
In June, Miller was charged with one count of class B felony-level criminal mischief, one count of class B misdemeanor-level driving under the influence (DUI) and one count of class B misdemeanor-level theft after a June 26 incident where he allegedly intentionally drove his motor vehicle into 210 Wine and Spirits, causing more than $10,000 in damages, before taking a $30 bottle of Jim Beam from the wreckage and started drinking from it.
“Miller allegedly told several officers that he intentionally drove into the building because he was made at his former employer and wanted to get revenge,” Daily News reported.
A not guilty plea was entered July 13 for the disobedience of a judicial order charge. Not guilty pleas were previously entered for the DUI and theft charges related to the June 26 incident.
Miller, court records state, has waited his right to an attorney for the July 2 charges and is acting in his own defense for the June 26 charges. Richland County Assistant State’s Attorney Casey Moen represents the state of North Dakota. Judge Bradley Cruff presides over Richland County District Court, although in the case of the July 13 appearance, Judge Troy LeFevre presided.
The maximum penalty in North Dakota for a class B felony is 10 years imprisonment, a $20,000 fine, or both. The maximum penalty for a class B misdemeanor is 30 days imprisonment, a $1,500 fine, or both. The maximum penalty for a class A misdemeanor is 360 days imprisonment, a $3,000 fine, or both.
A preliminary hearing and/or arraignment for all charges against Miller is scheduled for Monday, July 25.
Miller was confined in the Richland County Jail, Wahpeton, as of Wednesday morning.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.