A Wahpeton man faces one charge each of burglary and terrorizing related to an Oct. 8, 2022 incident in the city.
Brandon Donald Prochnow, 34, was scheduled to make his initial appearance Monday, Nov. 7 before Richland County District Court. Records state that a bench warrant was issued Tuesday, Nov. 8 for Prochnow. Burglary is a class B felony in North Dakota. Terrorizing is a class C felony.
Based on a Wahpeton Police Department investigation, Prochnow allegedly willfully entered a building or occupied structure, a place not open to the public, and a place where he was not licensed, invited or otherwise privileged to enter or remain. Prochnow allegedly did so with the intent to commit a crime and during the attempted entry, in the premises or immediately flight from the premises, allegedly inflicted or attempted to inflict bodily injury or physical restraint on another, or menaced another with imminent serious bodily injury.
Richland County Dispatch received several calls on Oct. 8, 2022 about a male entering an apartment in the 1100 block of Loy Avenue, Wahpeton, according to a complaint. Officers responded and through investigation determined that the subject was Prochnow.
The apartment residents told officers that Prochnow entered through a window and proceeded to yell and make accusations at them. According to the residents, Prochnow was completely unknown to them.
“(The residents) ran back in their bedroom and the defendant followed, pinching one of the victims’ fingers in the door as she tried to close the door to barricade herself from the defendant,” the complaint states.
Prochnow allegedly yelled that he was going to kill the residents if they did not do what he asked of them. When found outside the apartment by officers, he allegedly was still claiming to continue why he came to the apartment.
Public Defender Don Krassin represents Prochnow. Richland County Assistant State’s Attorney Casey Moen represents the state of North Dakota. Judge Bradley Cruff presides.
The maximum penalty for a class B felony is 10 years imprisonment, a $20,000 fine, or both. The maximum penalty for a class C felony is five years imprisonment, a $10,000 fine, or both.
Additional court appearances for Prochnow have not been scheduled as of Tuesday, Nov. 8. He is not confined in the Richland County Jail as of that day. A jailer was not immediately available to provide any booking photo.