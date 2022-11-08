A Wahpeton man faces one charge each of burglary and terrorizing related to an Oct. 8, 2022 incident in the city.

Brandon Donald Prochnow, 34, was scheduled to make his initial appearance Monday, Nov. 7 before Richland County District Court. Records state that a bench warrant was issued Tuesday, Nov. 8 for Prochnow. Burglary is a class B felony in North Dakota. Terrorizing is a class C felony.



Tags