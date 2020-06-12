A Wahpeton man is facing one charge of burglary in the city.
Justin Michael Meyer, 29, made his initial appearance in Richland County District Court Monday, June 8. The charge of burglary, in this case, is considered a class C felony-level crime.
Through an investigation by the Wahpeton Police Department, Meyer is accused of entering a building not open to the public, where he was not licensed, invited or otherwise privileged to enter or remain, with the intent to commit theft and criminal mischief.
Shortly after midnight on Friday, June 5, according to court documents, a complainant contacted law enforcement. They reported than an individual believed to be Meyer was on the roof of a building in the 200 block of Dakota Avenue, Wahpeton.
“It appeared that the defendant was attempting to gain entry into the building,” documents continue.
According to the complainant, no one was allowed to be inside the building. They stated that Meyer previously resided in an apartment in the building but that he had been evicted. The complainant also expressed concern about Meyer allegedly continuing to steal from the building owner’s family and damage their property.
Wahpeton police officers and other law enforcement agencies responded at the scene. Entering the building, officers noticed stairs were pried open to gain entry into a lower-level business portion of the building. They also observed damage to the stairs.
“The defendant was found hiding in the lower level of (a former office space),” documents state. “The defendant admitted that he had gained entry through the stairwell.”
Meyer’s initial appearance included a promise to appear, court records state. Judge Bradley Cruff, Richland County District Court, presides. Records do not currently name a defense attorney. Richland County Assistant State’s Attorney Casey Moen represents the state of North Dakota.
In addition to one charge for burglary, Meyer is facing one charge for domestic violence-serious bodily injury, a class C felony-level crime. A preliminary hearing and/or arraignment for either of the two charges have not yet been scheduled.
Court records state that Meyer has previously appeared in Wahpeton Municipal Court and Richland County District Court on felony and misdemeanor charges including first offense shoplifting in excess of $100 in Wahpeton, shoplifting more than once in Wahpeton, property theft (multiple charges), unlawful entry into a vehicle, ingestion of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal conspiracy and actual physical control of a vehicle.
The maximum penalty for a class C felony is five years imprisonment, a $10,000 fine, or both.
Meyer is not currently confined in the Richland County Jail.
