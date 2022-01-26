A Wahpeton, North Dakota, man was charged with four felonies and two misdemeanor counts after he allegedly assaulted a man during a disagreement in a Breckenridge, Minnesota, home.
Jayme Jay Giwoyna, 47, faces felony terroristic threats, two counts of second-degree felony assault — dangerous weapon, third-degree felony assault — substantial bodily harm and two misdemeanors, according to court documents.
On the evening of Jan. 23, Breckenridge Police Officer Blake Olson responded to a report of a fight between two men in a Breckenridge residence. When Officer Olson entered the home, he saw the victim lying in a puddle of blood with broken glass around him, according to the criminal complaint. Giwoyna had left the residence by the time Olson arrived.
Olson wrapped the victim’s head wound in medical gauze, and the victim appeared to be going in and out of consciousness and was unable to answer basic questions. Paramedics transported the victim to St. Francis Medical Center, Breckenridge.
Olson then talked to a witness who stated Giwoyna was upset the victim did not help him move snow, the complaint stated. The two men began arguing, but moved out of sight of the witness. Upon hearing a loud noise, the witness found the victim lying on the ground in blood.
Olson also spoke to the victim at St. Francis Medical Center, who said he had separated himself from Giwoyna during the argument when he was hit in the head with a glass object, the complaint stated. Giwoyna allegedly stated he wished the victim was dead during the altercation, according to the victim. About a week before, Giwoyna had allegedly punched the victim in the head repeatedly and asked if he was dead yet, according to the complaint.
Later that evening, Giwoyna showed up at the Law Enforcement Center, where he gave a statement to police. Giwoyna stated the victim was following him and yelling, at which point he allegedly threw the glass of alcohol in his hand at the victim, the complaint stated. Giwoyna also stated he grabbed ice for the victim and left the house after the witness began yelling at him. Giwoyna was arrested following the interview.
The victim was transported to a Fargo hospital due to his injuries.
Giwoyna had his first appearance in court Jan. 24. His initial appearance — rule 8 is scheduled for Jan. 31. Two of Giwoyna’s charges, the felony terroristic threats and a misdemeanor, were charged for a Jan. 10 incident, and the remainder of the charges were in relation to the Jan. 23 incident.
The maximum penalty for felony terroristic threats is imprisonment for not more than five years, or to payment of a fine of $10,000, or both.
The maximum penalty for second-degree felony assault — dangerous weapon — substantial bodily harm is imprisonment for not more than 10 years, or to payment of a fine of $20,000, or both.
The maximum penalty for second-degree felony assault — dangerous weapon is imprisonment for not more than seven years, or to payment of a fine of 14,000, or both.
The maximum penalty for third-degree felony assault — substantial bodily harm is imprisonment of not more than five years, or to payment of a fine of $10,000, or both.
The maximum penalty for both misdemeanor charges is no more than 90 days, or to payment of a fine of $1,000, or both.
