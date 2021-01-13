Wahpeton man charged with meth possession, intent to deliver

A Wahpeton man is facing three charges including and related to methamphetamine possession in Richland County, North Dakota.
Ricky Groves II, 37, made his initial appearance Tuesday, Jan. 12 before Richland County District Court. He has been charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, second offense possession of drug paraphernalia and child endangerment.
Based on a Southeast Multi-County Agency (SEMCA) drug task force investigation, Groves is accused of willfully possessing methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance, with the intent to deliver.
On Friday, Jan. 8, SEMCA agents executed search warrants at adjoining rooms of a hotel in Richland County. Agents were aware that Groves was the occupant of one room and two other individuals were occupants of the second room.
“Surveillance showed that individuals entering one door may exit the other because the rooms were adjoining, showing access to both rooms by all these individuals,” court documents state.
Agents searched the rooms, finding methamphetamine smoking devices, baggies with clean baggies inside, a baggie containing 2.56 grams of methamphetamine, a baggie with 1.20 grams of methamphetamine and six cell phones.
“Agents searched the defendant and found $1,660 and two cell phones,” documents continue. “These items in the hotel rooms and on the defendant’s person are indicative of selling methamphetamine.”
Based on an investigation by SEMCA and the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, Groves is accused of willfully possessing methamphetamine paraphernalia. He has a prior conviction for paraphernalia possession, documents state. Based on a SEMCA investigation, Groves is also accused of allowing two minors to be exposed to, ingest or inhale or be in contact with marijuana, marijuana paraphernalia and methamphetamine paraphernalia.
“The items of drugs and paraphernalia were located throughout the hotel rooms and easily accessible to (minors),” documents state. “When the agents executed the search, the adjoining door was open between the rooms.”
Possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver is a class B-level felony. Second offense possession of drug paraphernalia and child endangerment are class C-level felonies.
Court records do not currently include an attorney for Groves. Richland County Assistant State’s Attorney Casey Moen represents the state of North Dakota. Judge Bradley Cruff presides.
The maximum penalty for a class B felony is 10 years imprisonment, a $20,000 fine, or both. The maximum penalty for a class C felony is five years imprisonment, a $10,000 fine, or both.
Subsequent court appearances for Groves have not yet been scheduled. As of Wednesday, Jan. 13, he is not confined in the Richland County Jail.
