Wahpeton man charged with patronizing, soliciting minors

A Wahpeton man faces five felony charges related to January and February incidents in Wahpeton and Dwight, North Dakota.
Shadrach Luther Daniel Aho, 32, was scheduled to make his initial appearance Monday, March 28 before Richland County District Court. Aho has been charged with four counts of patronizing a minor for commercial sexual activity, a class A felony-level crime, and one count of solicitation of a minor victim under the age of 15, a class C felony-level crime. Based on a Wahpeton Police Department investigation, the patronizing incidents occurred between Jan. 1, 2022, and Feb. 5, 2022. The solicitation incident occurred on or about Feb. 3, 2022.
Aho allegedly had the intent to engage in commercial sexual activity with a minor and gave, agreed to give, or offered to give anything of value to a minor or another person so that he could engage in the activity, a criminal complaint states. Aho also allegedly willfully solicited with the intent to engage with a sexual act with a minor younger than age 15, a second criminal complaint states.
The complaints state that Aho contacted five individuals through Facebook messages as part of the alleged patronizing and soliciting. The complaints state that the online activity was initiated and in most cases, solely continued by Aho. According to the solicitation complaint, the contacted individual and Aho allegedly communicated regarding the age range of the solicited youth. None of the five contacted individuals have been charged in relation to the January and February 2022 incidents as of Monday, March 28.
Richland County Assistant State’s Attorney Casey Moen represents the state of North Dakota. A defense attorney related to the new charges was not listed as of Monday morning. Judge Bradley Cruff presides.
As of Monday morning, Aho also had five open criminal cases related to theft-possession-dealing in stolen property (class C felony-level); theft-possession-under $500 (class B misdemeanor-level); unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (class A misdemeanor-level); attempted sexual assault-offensive contact (class A misdemeanor-level); and simple assault (class B misdemeanor-level). Records state that Jonathan Green is the retained defense attorney in each of those cases, related to incidents taking place between July 2020 and June 2021.
North Dakota’s maximum penalty for a class B misdemeanor is 30 days imprisonment, a $1,500 fine, or both. The maximum penalty for a class A misdemeanor is 360 days imprisonment, a $3,000 fine, or both. The maximum penalty for a class C felony is five years imprisonment, a $20,000 fine, or both. The maximum penalty for a class A felony is 20 years imprisonment, a $20,000 fine, or both.
Aho was confined in the Richland County Jail as of Monday morning.
