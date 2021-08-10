Wahpeton man charged with possessing stolen pickup, assaulting or spitting on five separate officers

A Wahpeton man faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges, including possession of stolen property and simple assault on peace officers, related to July and August incidents in the city.
Initial appearances and bond hearings for Brennen Griffin, 20, occurred Monday, Aug. 9 via Zoom. In addition to possession of stolen property, a class B felony-level charge, Griffin has been charged with three separate counts of simple assault on a peace officer, a class C felony-level charge, two separate counts of contact with an officer by bodily fluids, also a class C felony-level charge, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor-level charge.
Based on an investigation of the Wahpeton Police Department, Griffin allegedly knowingly received, retained or disposed of stolen property, namely a pickup truck, on or about Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. On that day, Wahpeton officers were dispatched to Seventh Street North on the report of an individual present that was trespassed from a property.
“Officers arrived and encountered the defendant, who they knew to be Brennen Griffin, although the defendant refused to identify himself,” court documents state.
Griffin, documents continue, was in a black pickup with expired tabs. He also was allegedly in possession of drug paraphernalia. Identified by officers as both Griffin and the person trespassed from the property, he was placed under arrest.
While officers tried to place Griffin into a squad car, he allegedly kicked an officer in the face. This caused the officer pain and to have his glasses fall off. The officer was in uniform, was performing the duties of a police officer and had identified himself as such, according to documents.
“Later, officers determined that the pickup was owned by a (Fergus Falls, Minnesota man) who reported to officers that the pickup had been parked at a storage building at the West Otter Tail County Fairgrounds,” documents continue. “The pickup was taken without permission from the owner. (It) is valued at greater than $10,000.”
Brought to the Richland County Jail, Wahpeton, on Aug. 1, Griffin also allegedly spit at a correctional officer. The saliva landed on the officer’s eye and chest, documents state. The officer was in uniform and performing his job duties at the time of the incident.
On Sunday, Aug. 8, Griffin was in custody at the Richland County Jail. A corrections officer attempted to retrieve a water cup from Griffin and provide him with a lunch tray. When the officer opened the food port to Griffin’s cell, Griffin allegedly reached through the opening and struck the officer’s left leg with a closed fist. This caused the officer pain.
Based on a Wahpeton Police Department investigation, Griffin also allegedly willfully caused bodily injury to a peace officer on July 2, 2021, as well as knowingly caused saliva to come in contact with another officer who was acting in the scope of his employment.
On July 2, Wahpeton officers made contact with Griffin at the same address they would make contact with him in August. They responded to a report that Griffin had allegedly been trespassing on a property in Wahpeton.
While officers attempted to place Griffin under arrest, documents state, he allegedly spit at an officer, causing saliva to strike the officer’s leg. Griffin was transported to the Richland County Jail. Also on July 2, officers attempted to assist a jail corrections officer in moving Griffin to a new cell. Griffin was allegedly causing damage to the cell he was in.
“While the officers were moving the defendant, the defendant kicked (a police officer) in the hand, causing her pain,” documents state.
In addition to the Wahpeton Police Department, the Richland County Sheriff’s Office also investigated charges.
A not guilty plea was entered Monday, Aug. 9 for the possession of drug paraphernalia charge. Bail conditions were also set, according to court records.
Griffin is represented by Public Defender Jason Butts for charges related to the July 2 incidents. As of Tuesday, Aug. 10, records do not name a defense attorney relating to the Aug. 1 and 8 incidents. Richland County Assistant State’s Attorney Casey Moen represents the state of North Dakota. Judge Bradley Cruff is scheduled to preside over preliminary hearing and/or arraignments on Monday, Aug. 16 and Monday, Sept. 13. Judge Troy LeFevre presided over Monday’s initial appearances and bond hearings. Other court appearances may be pending.
The maximum sentence in North Dakota for a class A misdemeanor is 360 days imprisonment, a $3,000 fine, or both. The maximum sentence for a class C felony is five years imprisonment, a $10,000 fine, or both. The maximum sentence for a class B felony is 10 years imprisonment, a $20,000 fine, or both.
Griffin is currently confined in the Richland County Jail.
