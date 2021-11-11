A Wahpeton man faces two felony charges for allegedly terrorizing two law enforcement officers.
Kenny Alan Johnson, 31, made his initial appearance Monday, Nov. 1 before Richland County District Court. He has been charged in relation to an Oct. 14 incident in northeastern Wahpeton.
Based upon the investigation of the Wahpeton Police Department and victim statements, Johnson allegedly twice threatened to commit any crime of violence or act dangerous to human life.
On Oct. 14, officers were dispatched to a Wahpeton residence on the report of an intoxicated male with a firearm. According to a complaint, when officers arrived, they found Johnson in the garage with a rifle across his lap. He was visibly intoxicated, the complaint continued.
When Johnson saw one of the officers at the garage, he allegedly pointed the rifle at the officer as he held the pistol grip in his hand. He then allegedly did the same when a second officer arrived. Asked by the first officer if Johnson was going to shoot the rifle, Johnson allegedly replied, “I was thinking about it.”
“These actions caused (the officers) to fear for (their) safety,” the complaint states.
Attorney Samuel Johnson has been retained for Kenny Johnson’s defense, records state. Assistant Richland County State’s Attorney Casey Moen represents the state of North Dakota. Judge Bradley Cruff presides.
The maximum penalty for a class C felony is five years imprisonment, a $10,000 fine, or both.
Johnson is not confined in the Richland County Jail. A jail employee said no booking photo was taken related to the Oct. 14 incident. Johnson is next scheduled to appear before the court on Dec. 6, 2021.
