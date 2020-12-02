Wahpeton man charged with theft, burglary

A Wahpeton man is facing multiple charges related to theft, burglary and criminal mischief.
Devonte Xaviar Shipman, 24, made his initial appearance Monday, Nov. 30 in Richland County District Court. Shipman has been charged with one count of theft of property (possession of stolen property), a class C-level felony. He has also been charged with class C felony-level burglary and class B misdemeanor-level criminal mischief, but has not yet appeared in court on these charges.
The three charges are related to two separate incidents which occurred Tuesday, Nov. 24 in Wahpeton.
Based on an investigation of the Wahpeton Police Department, Shipman allegedly knowingly received, retained or disposed of tools and equipment with a total value exceeding $1,000 but not exceeding $10,000, with the intent to deprive the owner.
A complainant from a Wahpeton business called to report that someone had broken into a work trailer and stole some tools, including several DeWalt tools. According to the complainant, a latch was open on one of his trailers and a padlock was missing.
“Surveillance video from that area showed an individual open the back door of a trailer and wave towards the north,” court documents state. “A silver van then pulls up to the trailer. The driver of the van and the other individual are then seen carrying items from the trailer to the van. The van was later identified as belonging to the defendant.”
Later that day, documents continue, a law enforcement officer walked on the street near Shipman’s residence. According to the officer, DeWalt tools could be seen inside the silver van from the street.
Shipman then exited his residence, entered the silver van and drove away. Officers then initiated a traffic stop of the van and Shipman consented to a search of the vehicle. During the search, officers found several DeWalt tools matching descriptions of the missing property.
Also on Nov. 24, according to court documents, Shipman allegedly entered a building with the intent to commit a crime, namely theft. A complainant called law enforcement to report that two storage units were broken into.
Surveillance video showed a Ford Windstar van matching the description of the vehicle registered to Shipman, driving by a shop and nearby storage units after approximately 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24.
“The video shows someone exit the van and attempt to open the door to (the complainant’s) business,” documents continue.
During the subsequent search of Shipman’s van, a bolt cutter was found. The complainant said padlocks were cut off two storage units, but nothing was taken from the units themselves, which were empty at the time.
Court records state that attorney Don Krassin is representing Shipman for the theft charge. Richland County Assistant State’s Attorney Casey Moen represents the state of North Dakota. Judge Bradley Cruff presides. Shipman has not yet appeared in court on the burglary and criminal mischief charges and no defense attorney is currently listed in court records.
The maximum penalty for a class C felony is five years imprisonment, a $10,000 fine, or both. The maximum penalty for a class B misdemeanor is 30 days imprisonment, a $1,500 fine, or both.
Shipman is currently confined in the Richland County Jail.
