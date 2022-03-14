An arrest warrant was still shown as in effect as of 10 a.m. Monday, March 14 for Charles Deverek Brame, 57. By 10:40 a.m., the Richland County Jail confirmed that Brame was in confinement.
Brame, Wahpeton, faces two class C felony-level charges of sexual assault with a victim between ages 15-17. He also faces a class A misdemeanor-level charge of delivery to certain persons unlawful.
Based upon a statement from the victim and the investigation of the Wahpeton Police Department, Brame allegedly knowingly twice had sexual contact on Tuesday, March 8 with a minor whose welfare he was responsible for. Brame also allegedly knowingly delivered alcoholic beverages to that same minor. A blood test indicated the minor’s body contained alcohol, according to a criminal complaint.
An initial appearance before Richland County District Court was scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday. Current records did not name a defense attorney. Richland County Assistant State’s Attorney Casey Moen represents the state of North Dakota. Judge Bradley Cruff presides.
“This offense carries a minimum mandatory sentence of five years of supervised probation,” according to the criminal complaint.
North Dakota’s maximum penalty for a class C felony is five years imprisonment, a $10,000 fine, or both. The state’s maximum penalty for a class A misdemeanor is 360 days imprisonment, a $3,000 fine, or both.
Records show that these are the first charges Brame has faced in North Dakota. Further court activity was not scheduled as of Monday morning.
