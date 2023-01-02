A 20-year-old Wahpeton man was the driver in an early morning Sunday, Jan. 1 fatality crash on I-29 involving a pedestrian, the North Dakota Highway Patrol confirmed Monday, Jan. 2.

The incident took place at 5:47 a.m. on the southbound portion of I-29 near Hickson and Oxbow, North Dakota. The driver, Gabriel Schroeder, has not been charged by law enforcement. The victim was Destinee Tuttle, 19, Santee, Nebraska, who was pronounced dead at the scene.



Tags