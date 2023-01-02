A 20-year-old Wahpeton man was the driver in an early morning Sunday, Jan. 1 fatality crash on I-29 involving a pedestrian, the North Dakota Highway Patrol confirmed Monday, Jan. 2.
The incident took place at 5:47 a.m. on the southbound portion of I-29 near Hickson and Oxbow, North Dakota. The driver, Gabriel Schroeder, has not been charged by law enforcement. The victim was Destinee Tuttle, 19, Santee, Nebraska, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to the highway patrol, Schroeder was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Malibu when the crash happened. He and his passenger, Ashanti Ashpole, 20, Wahpeton, were both wearing seatbelts. Neither was injured in the crash.
The Malibu was traveling south on I-29 in the left lane of the two southbound lanes, according to the highway patrol. Schroeder observed Tuttle standing in the left lane. He braked and steered left, but still struck Tuttle. The Malibu entered the median and became stuck in the snow.
"After being struck by the Chevrolet, the pedestrian was thrown and came to rest across the right lane and outside shoulder," the highway patrol stated.
I-29 was dry at the time of the crash, the highway patrol stated. It was dark outside, but clear. The highway's southbound lanes from mm 54 to 50 were closed for approximately three hours due to the fatal crash.
In addition to the Highway Patrol, the Cass County Sheriff's Office, Sanford Ambulance and Cass County Coroner's Office responded. The crash remains under investigation as of Monday.