Wahpeton man enters guilty pleas, sentenced to 366 days

A Wahpeton man has been sentenced to more than one year with the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
Cody Christopher Staton, 25, appeared Monday, June 21 before Richland County District Court. Staton entered guilty pleas to one charge of burglary and one charge of possession of stolen property valued between $1,000-$10,000.
Staton entered guilty pleas to charges related to alleged class C felony-level crimes. Two additional charges, one for terrorizing an adult victim and another for possession of stolen property valued between $1,000-$10,000, were also related to alleged class C felony-level crimes. The additional charges were dismissed Monday.
“(The) defendant shall immediately report to the Richland County Jail and be furloughed until June 25, 2021 at 9 a.m.,” court records state.
Staton is expected to serve concurrent sentences for both charges he entered guilty pleas for. He has been sentenced to 366 days for each charge. A total of $775 in fees were waived.
Attorney Don Krassin was retained as Staton’s defense. Richland County Assistant State’s Attorney Casey Moen represented the state of North Dakota. Judge Bradley Cruff presided.
With Staton’s changed pleas, a jury trial has been cancelled. It was scheduled to begin on July 22.
Through an investigation of the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, Staton was accused of allegedly willfully entering a residence in Fairmount, North Dakota, on or about Sept. 5, 2020. He allegedly intended to commit assault and was armed with a weapon, indicating an intent or readiness to inflict serious bodily injury, Daily News previously reported.
“The homeowner called Richland County Dispatch to report a break in,” court documents stated. “A sheriff’s deputy was told that Staton allegedly kicked in the house’s door. According to the victim, Staton was holding a large wrench when he entered.
The victim stated that Staton was upset with him because the victim reported that Staton was in possession of a stolen vehicle, documents continued. The victim stated that Staton left his property when the victim grabbed a knife and said he had called 911.
“A deputy found a large wrench in the victim’s yard, which the victim identified as being previously held by Staton. The victim also stated that he was placed in fear by Staton’s actions,” Daily News reported.
Based upon the investigation of the Wahpeton Police Department and Richland County Sheriff’s Office, Staton also allegedly knowingly received, retained or disposed of another’s property, namely a Chevy 1500 truck and various items in it, between April-July 2020 in Fairmount.
The truck’s owner reported it had been stolen, according to court documents. He told a Wahpeton police officer that he believed the vehicle was on the burglary victim’s property.
“The burglary victim stated that Staton brought a blue truck onto the property, stripped it for parts and painted it black,” Daily News previously reported. “The burglary victim told the officer he later heard that the truck was stolen and questioned Staton about it. Staton allegedly removed the truck from the burglary victim’s garage.”
A Richland County sheriff’s deputy discovered the vehicle north of Fairmount on July 23, 2020. The deputy observed that the vehicle had no license plates, was missing an identification number and appeared to have black paint applied over its original blue paint.
The truck contained two lawn chairs, a generator, rims, tires and a receiver mount hitch for a snow plow, its owner stated.
North Dakota’s maximum penalty for a class C felony is five years imprisonment, a $10,000 fine, or both.
