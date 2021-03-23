Wahpeton man faces 5 charges for February, March incidents

A Wahpeton man is facing multiple charges, including one count of burglary, related to February and March incidents in Wahpeton.
Ramiro Garcia, 39, had his initial appearance Monday, March 22 before Richland County District Court. Garcia faces a total of five charges: burglary (a class B-level felony); theft of property (a class C-level felony); criminal mischief (a class A-level misdemeanor), terrorizing (a class C-level felony) and endangerment of a child or vulnerable adult (a class C-level felony).
The first three charges date to on or about Feb. 5, 2021, in Wahpeton, court documents state. The last two charges date to on or about Sunday, March 21 in Wahpeton. The incidents were investigated by the Wahpeton Police Department and the Southeast Multi-County Agency (SEMCA) drug task force.
Garcia is alleged to have willfully entered another person’s Wahpeton apartment at night with the intent to commit theft. On or about Feb. 5, 2021, documents state, a complainant called law enforcement to report that someone had broken into the apartment.
The apartment dweller told a Wahpeton police officer that they returned to the apartment at approximately 6 a.m. to find the door had been forcefully entered and several items were taken from inside the apartment.
Items taken from the apartment, according to a criminal complaint, include a laptop computer, multiple pairs of boots, makeup and clothing. The theft of property charge is considered a class C-level felony because the estimated value of the property exceeded $1,000 but did not exceed $10,000. According to the complaint for the criminal mischief charge, the alleged willful tampering of the apartment dweller’s property resulted in damages exceeding $100 but not exceeding $2,000, specifically $400 to the apartment door.
“An employee of the apartment management company viewed the surveillance video from February 5 and observed a male and female enter the front lobby,” documents continue. “The male tried to pry open the security door with a screwdriver but was unsuccessful. The female then pushed several of the intercom buttons for the tenants until one of the tenants buzzed in the male and female into the building.”
The male and female on the video were identified as Garcia and Breeanna Keister. Both allegedly entered the building at approximately 3:25 a.m. carrying nothing and left it a few minutes later carrying a pair of boots and a school bag. They then allegedly returned, again carrying nothing, before leaving the building again at 3:42 a.m., carrying a laundry basket with items inside.
More than a month later, on Sunday, March 21, Garcia allegedly went to a second Wahpeton apartment with the intent to place another human being in fear for that human being’s or another’s safety. According to a statement given to Wahpeton police officers, a victim could hear Garcia saying he was going to shoot up a house and kill the victim.
Garcia allegedly called the victim names and told them to come outside so they could be shot by him. The victim stated that Garcia also lifted his shirt and made references to tattoos on his stomach that indicated gang affiliation. All of Garcia’s alleged actions caused the victim to fear for their safety.
A criminal complaint also states that Garcia allegedly knowingly or intentionally caused or permitted a youth to be exposed to, to ingest or inhale, or to have contact with marijuana and methamphetamine. Also on Sunday, March 21, Wahpeton police officers responded to a call in downtown Wahpeton.
When the officer responded, documents continue, Breanna Keister informed the officer that a male drove her, a second party and Garcia to downtown Wahpeton. The male then drove away with the second party. Both eventually came back and the male said he was concerned with the second party’s safety because Garcia was allegedly in possession of a gun and had threatened the male earlier.
Further investigation led to another individual, a minor, informing law enforcement that they had allegedly been at a Wahpeton location with Garcia, who they said provided them with methamphetamine which they had ingested.
“Officers observed signs of methamphetamine use from (the minor),” documents continue. “SEMCA agents obtained a search warrant for this location and found methamphetamine and marijuana paraphernalia.”
Attorney Don Krassin has been retained for Garcia’s defense. Richland County Assistant State’s Attorney Casey Moen represents the state of North Dakota. Judge Bradley Cruff presides.
Garcia’s initial appearance included amended bail and drug testing orders from Judge Cruff. Garcia’s next court appearance, a preliminary hearing and/or arraignment, is scheduled for April 26, 2021.
Keister, who also faces felony-level burglary, theft of property and criminal mischief charges related to the February incident, is scheduled to make her initial appearance on April 5, 2021. Court records as of Tuesday, March 23 did not list an attorney for Keister.
The maximum penalty for a Class B felony is 10 years imprisonment, a $20,000 fine, or both. The maximum penalty for a Class C felony is five years imprisonment, a $10,000 fine, or both. The maximum penalty for a Class A misdemeanor is 360 days imprisonment, a $3,000 fine, or both.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.