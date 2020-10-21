Wahpeton man faces burglary, terrorizing, theft charges

A Wahpeton man is facing multiple burglary, terrorizing and theft charges in Richland County, North Dakota.
Cody Christopher Staton, 24, made his initial appearance Monday, Oct. 19 in Richland County District Court. He faces four charges, including burglary, a class B felony.
Through an investigation of the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, Staton is accused of allegedly willfully entering a residence in Fairmount, North Dakota, on or about Sept. 5, 2020. He allegedly intended to commit assault and was armed with a weapon, indicating an intent or readiness to inflict serious bodily injury.
The homeowner called Richland County Dispatch to report a break in, according to court documents. A sheriff’s deputy was told that Staton allegedly kicked in the house’s door. According to the victim, Staton was holding a large wrench when he entered.
The victim stated that Staton was upset with him because the victim reported that Staton was in possession of a stolen vehicle, documents state. The victim stated that Staton left his property when the victim grabbed a knife and said he had called 911.
A deputy found a large wrench in the victim’s yard, which the victim identified as being previously held by Staton. The victim also stated that he was placed in fear by Staton’s actions.
Staton faces additional charges of terrorizing and two counts of possession of stolen property, all class C felonies.
Based upon the investigation of the Wahpeton Police Department and Richland County Sheriff’s Office, Staton allegedly knowingly received, retained or disposed of another’s property, namely a Chevy 1500 truck and various items in it, between April-July 2020 in Fairmount.
The truck’s owner reported it had been stolen, according to court documents. He told a Wahpeton police officer that he believed the vehicle was on the burglary victim’s property. The burglary victim stated that Staton brought a blue truck onto the property, stripped it for parts and painted it black.
The burglary victim told the officer he later heard that the truck was stolen and questioned Staton about it. Staton allegedly removed the truck from the burglary victim’s garage.
A Richland County sheriff’s deputy discovered the vehicle north of Fairmount on July 23, 2020. The deputy observed that the vehicle had no license plates, was missing an identification number and appeared to have black paint applied over its original blue paint.
The truck contained two lawn chairs, a generator, rims, tires and a receiver mount hitch for a snow plow, its owner stated.
“This offense is a class C felony because the value of the vehicle exceeds $1,000,” documents state. “The vehicle was valued at approximately $3,000. The items were valued at approximately $2,120.”
In 2018, Staton entered a guilty plea for one charge of burglary. He was sentenced to two years supervised probation, concluding Oct. 28, 2020, given credit for 82 days served in the Richland County Jail and ordered to complete a treatment program and follow recommended after care.
In 2017, Staton entered a guilty plea for one charge of violating a disorderly conduct restraining order. For the class A misdemeanor, Staton was sentenced to 11 months unsupervised probation, with the order that he violate no criminal laws or possess or own a firearm. He was given credit for two days served in the Richland County Jail and ordered to have no contact with the victim.
Attorney Don Krassin has been retained for Staton’s defense. Richland County Assistant State’s Attorney Casey Moen represents the state of North Dakota. Judge Bradley Cruff presides.
A preliminary hearing and/or arraignment has been scheduled for Monday, Nov. 16.
The maximum penalty for a class B felony is 10 years imprisonment, a $20,000 fine, or both. Burglary carries a minimum mandatory four years imprisonment, according to court documents.
The maximum penalty for a class C felony is five years imprisonment, a $10,000 fine, or both.
Staton is not currently confirmed in the Richland County Jail.
