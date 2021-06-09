A Wahpeton man is facing four felony and misdemeanor charges related to two May incidents in the city.
Aaron Joseph Hill Blankenship, 35, made his initial appearance before Richland County District Court Monday, June 7. He has been charged with burglary, a class B-level felony; criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor; simple assault, a class B misdemeanor; and interference with a telephone during an emergency call, a class C felony.
Based on an investigation of the Wahpeton Police Department, Blankenship allegedly willfully entered a non-public place with the intent to commit simple assault. In the course of the incident, Blankenship allegedly inflicted bodily injury on another and caused damage with a value of more than $100 but less than $2,000.
On May 24, 2021, a Wahpeton resident called to report that Blankenship broke into his apartment and assaulted him. Police officers responded, arriving at the downtown Wahpeton residence.
According to the victim, Blankenship allegedly knocked on the apartment door, which was locked with a deadbolt and secured with a chain. Blankenship then busted down the door, according to both the victim and a third party.
“An officer also observed that (the victim’s) apartment door was split vertically and the chain was ripped off the wall,” a criminal complaint states. “Damage to the apartment door was estimated at $800.”
The victim stated that he was allegedly punched in the face by Blankenship, resulting in three chipped teeth and a bloody lip. The third party at the scene also said they saw Blankenship punch the victim in the face. The victim’s injuries were photographed by an officer.
Based on a Richland County Sheriff’s Office investigation, Blankenship also allegedly intentionally removed, damaged or obstructed a telephone or telephone wire so as to interfere with an emergency telephone call.
Shortly before midnight on or about May 26, 2021, sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Blankenship’s residence. A victim told deputies that they and Blankenship allegedly had engaged in an argument and that the victim said they would call 911.
The victim stated that Blankenship allegedly knocked the phone out of the victim’s hand. As a result, the 911 call was made by a third party at the scene.
Attorney Don Krassin has been retained for Blankenship’s defense, court records state. Richland County Assistant State’s Attorney Casey Moen represents the state of North Dakota. Judge Bradley Cruff presides.
Not guilty pleas for the misdemeanor-level charges were entered during the initial appearance.
The maximum penalty for a class B misdemeanor is 30 days imprisonment, a $1,500 fine, or both. The maximum penalty for a class A misdemeanor is 360 days imprisonment, a $3,000 fine, or both.
The maximum penalty for a class C felony is five years imprisonment, a $10,000 fine, or both. The maximum penalty for a class B felony is 10 years imprisonment, a $20,000 fine, or both.
Preliminary hearings and/or arraignments for Blankenship have been scheduled for July 19, 2021, in Richland County District Court. He was not confined in the Richland County Jail as of Wednesday, June 9. A jail official said no booking photo of Blankenship was taken.
