Wahpeton man faces four charges related to Oct. 28 incident

A Wahpeton man is facing one felony and three misdemeanor charges related to an Oct. 28 incident in Wahpeton.
Travis James Thielman, 27, made his initial appearance Monday, Nov. 1 before Richland County District Court. His charges include one count of burglary, a class B-level felony; one count of violation of an order prohibiting contact, a class A-level misdemeanor; and one count each of domestic violence — bodily injury and criminal mischief, both class B-level misdemeanors.
Based on an investigation by the Wahpeton Police Department, Thielman allegedly willfully entered a residence he was not allowed to enter or remain with the intent to commit domestic violence. He also allegedly violated a court order prohibiting contact, committed bodily injury to another and also willfully tampered with tangible property of another so as to endanger a person or property. This all occured at night and was allegedly knowingly perpetrated in the dwelling of another.
According to a criminal complaint, the victim stated that they and Thielman argued prior to the incident. Wahpeton and North Dakota State College of Science’s police departments responded at the scene.
Not guilty pleas were entered Monday for the three misdemeanor-level charges. Court records did not name an attorney for Thielman. Richland County Assistant State’s Attorney Casey Moen represents the state of North Dakota. Judge Bradley Cruff presides.
Thielman also faces three charges related to a Sept. 17, 2021 incident: one count each of class C-level felony domestic violence — serious bodily injury and terrorizing of an adult victim and one count of class A-level misdemeanor criminal mischief. As well, he faces three charges related to an Aug. 16, 2021 incident: one count each of class C-level felony, second offense possession of methamphetamine and second offense possession of fentanyl and one count of class A-level misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Records for both the Sept. 17 and Aug. 16 incidents state that Public Defender Don Krassin is representing Thielman, Moen is representing the state of North Dakota and Cruff is presiding. A felony dispositional conference for the Aug. 16 incidents is scheduled for Dec. 6, 2021, and a not guilty plea was entered on Sept. 13 for the paraphernalia possession charge.
The maximum penalty for a class B felony is 10 years imprisonment, a $20,000 fine, or both.
The maximum penalty for a class C felony is five years imprisonment, a $10,000 fine, or both.
The maximum penalty for a class A misdemeanor is 360 days imprisonment, a $3,000 fine, or both.
The maximum penalty for a class B misdemeanor is 30 days imprisonment, a $1,500 fine, or both.
Thielman is not currently confined in the Richland County Jail. His next court appearance related to the Oct. 28 incident has not yet been scheduled.
