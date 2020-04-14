A Wahpeton man is facing one class AA felony charge of gross sexual imposition.

Oscar Eladio Zubiate, Jr., 32, made his initial appearance in Richland County District Court Monday, April 13. Zubiate is accused of engaging in a sexual act with another, or causing another to engage in a sexual act, with a victim who is less than 15 years old.

Based on a Wahpeton Police Department investigation and statements from the victim, Zubiate allegedly willfully engaged in a sexual act with a juvenile female on April 8, 2020 in Wahpeton.

Attorney Don Krassin has been retained to represent Zubiate, according to court information. Richland County Assistant State’s Attorney Casey Moen represents the prosecution. Judge Bradley Cruff presides.

Zubiate, if convicted, would be incarcerated for a minimum of five years and required to register as a sex offender. The maximum penalty for a class AA felony is life imprisonment without parole.

In April 2019, Zubiate entered guilty pleas for three class B misdemeanor charges. Two were for disorderly conduct in the city of Wahpeton, related to separate indecent exposure incidents in October 2018. The third charge was for criminal trespassing in the state of North Dakota, filed in February 2019.

Conditions ordered by Judge Cruff included that Zubiate be placed on unsupervised probation, not violate any criminal laws and not possess or own firearms. They were in effect through March 30, 2020, according to court information.

Zubiate was confined in the Richland County Jail, Wahpeton, as of Tuesday, April 14.

