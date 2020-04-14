A Wahpeton man is facing one class AA felony charge of gross sexual imposition.
Oscar Eladio Zubiate, Jr., 32, made his initial appearance in Richland County District Court Monday, April 13. Zubiate is accused of engaging in a sexual act with another, or causing another to engage in a sexual act, with a victim who is less than 15 years old.
Based on a Wahpeton Police Department investigation and statements from the victim, Zubiate allegedly willfully engaged in a sexual act with a juvenile female on April 8, 2020 in Wahpeton.
Attorney Don Krassin has been retained to represent Zubiate, according to court information. Richland County Assistant State’s Attorney Casey Moen represents the prosecution. Judge Bradley Cruff presides.
Zubiate, if convicted, would be incarcerated for a minimum of five years and required to register as a sex offender. The maximum penalty for a class AA felony is life imprisonment without parole.
In April 2019, Zubiate entered guilty pleas for three class B misdemeanor charges. Two were for disorderly conduct in the city of Wahpeton, related to separate indecent exposure incidents in October 2018. The third charge was for criminal trespassing in the state of North Dakota, filed in February 2019.
Conditions ordered by Judge Cruff included that Zubiate be placed on unsupervised probation, not violate any criminal laws and not possess or own firearms. They were in effect through March 30, 2020, according to court information.
Zubiate was confined in the Richland County Jail, Wahpeton, as of Tuesday, April 14.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.