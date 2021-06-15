Wahpeton man faces solicitation, imprisonment charges

A Wahpeton man is facing four charges, including two charges of corruption of solicitation of a minor, for two summer of 2019 incidents in Wahpeton.
William Richard Upshaw, 24, made his first appearance before Richland County District Court Monday, June 14. He faces two charges of solicitation of a minor — victim under 15, a class C-level felony, and two charges of unlawful imprisonment, a class A-level misdemeanor.
Based on a Wahpeton Police Department investigation, Upshaw is accused of allegedly twice soliciting with the intent to engage in a sexual act with a minor younger than 15 years old.
He also allegedly knowingly subjected one minor to unlawful restraint by confining them for a substantial period without the consent of the minor’s parent, guardian or person or institution responsible for the general supervision of the minor’s welfare. The second minor was allegedly unlawfully restrained by being moved a substantial distance from one place to another without the consent of the minor’s parent, guardian or person or institution responsible for general supervision of the minor’s welfare.
The first incident happened on or between the summer and fall of 2019, court documents state. The victim reported to a Wahpeton police officer that they were playing outside a residence when Upshaw allegedly asked the victim if they wanted to see Upshaw’s cat. The victim, documents continue, agreed to go to Upshaw’s apartment (within the residence which the victim was playing outside) to see the cat.
In Upshaw’s bedroom, he allegedly asked the victim if they wanted to have sex, to which the victim said no. The victim also said they wanted to leave, but Upshaw allegedly blocked the exit. The victim responded by thrice saying that if not released, they would call the cops. Eventually, the victim was able to leave the apartment.
The second incident, which happened on or about Aug. 18, 2019, began at a park. A second victim reported to a Wahpeton police officer that they were at a park before Upshaw allegedly picked them up and carried them to his apartment. In Upshaw’s bedroom, he allegedly asked the victim to have sex with him.
Attorney Erica Chisholm has been retained for the defense. Richland County Assistant State’s Attorney Casey Moen represents the state of North Dakota. Judge Bradley Cruff presides.
The maximum penalty for a class C felony is five years imprisonment, a $10,000 fine, or both. The maximum penalty for a class A misdemeanor is 360 days imprisonment, a $3,000 fine, or both.
Upshaw was not confined in the Richland County Jail as of Tuesday, June 15. Further court appearances have not yet been scheduled.
