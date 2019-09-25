Community members are mourning the death of Keith Pfeifer, 49, a Wahpeton resident whose body was found Wednesday, Sept. 25.
Pfeifer’s body was located at approximately 10:48 a.m. in a heavily wooded area adjacent to the Bois de Sioux River in south Wahpeton, the Wahpeton Police Department stated. Approximately 70 family members, friends, neighbors and co-workers had been searching the vicinity of Pfeifer’s home.
Pfeifer’s death is being investigated as a possible suicide. Law enforcement confirmed there is no present danger to the public.
“My dad was a nice guy,” said Justice Pfeifer, 19, shortly after 10 a.m. “If you knocked on his door and said, hey, can you help me, he’d drop it and help you.”
Volunteers found the body, which was tentatively identified as Pfeifer’s, the police department continued. Shortly after law enforcement’s involvement, a family member gave a positive identification.
“The body was found in a really brushy area, very close to the river. It was about 250 yards off of the dike, off Seventh Avenue (South),” Wahpeton Police Chief Scott Thorsteinson said.
Police had taken a missing person report on Tuesday, Sept. 24. Pfeifer was considered missing by his loved ones since Sunday, Sept. 22.
Susan McCullough, Pfeifer’s sister, said he was texting a friend during the Minnesota Vikings football game. McCullough said she had last been in contact with Pfeifer during the midweek of Sunday, Sept. 15.
Justice Pfeifer, her father’s only child, said she had last contacted Pfeifer on Friday, Sept. 20. He had hoped to have dinner with her but she had prior obligations at her school, North Dakota State University in Fargo.
“We were in the middle of rescheduling for this week,” Justice Pfeifer said.
Keith Pfeifer showed no warning signs prior to his disappearance, Justice Pfeifer said. An employee of the Red River Valley and Western Railroad, Pfeifer was known for his work with neighbors.
“On Saturday, he was helping our neighbor behind us with his landscaping on the lake,” Justice Pfeifer said. “He was in the middle of helping this couple that moved in with renovations.”
Following Pfeifer’s disappearance, family members said they were unable to locate himself, his phone and his inhaler, on which he can be dependent. It was unsure if his disappearance was related to a medical emergency.
No timeline has been established in Pfeifer’s disappearance, WZFG News reported.
The Wahpeton Police Department performed a welfare check Tuesday, Sept. 24 at Pfeifer’s home. Pfeifer was not located, although McCullough said his hunting gear, fishing rod and licenses and pickup truck were all at home.
“My officers were out on foot, checking wooded areas, by the river and at the dike,” Chief Thorsteinson said previously. “We don’t believe he’s at any specific site, but we checked obvious locations.”
The search did not reveal any indications of a struggle, nor anything that indicated Pfeifer was in danger, Thorsteinson said. As of Wednesday morning, it appeared Pfeifer willfully left his home.
“Once that happens, any search is based on a compassionate attempt to locate rather than a missing persons situation,” Thorsteinson said.
A missing persons search conducted by law enforcement was expected to begin around 12 p.m. Wednesday, Justice Pfeifer said.
The volunteer search party included individuals searching on foot, by boat and by helicopter. Red River Valley and Western Railroad allowed staff members to leave work and participate, McCullough said.
“We are extremely grateful for that generosity,” she said. “We’re so grateful for everybody who is calling, sharing, praying and becoming so involved on this short of notice. Our hearts are overwhelmed.”
McCullough said she received a call from the railroad at approximately 9 a.m. Tuesday. He hadn’t appeared at work on Monday or Tuesday, no called in his absence, which she said was unlike him.
Keith Pfeifer’s body was transported to the University of North Dakota Forensic Pathology Practice Center for an autopsy, the Wahpeton Police Department said. Services with Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton, are pending.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Office and the Wahpeton Fire Department assisted the police department.
McCullough declined further comment following the discovery of Pfeifer’s body. Prior to the event, a tearful Justice Pfeifer shared a message to him.
“Dad, I really hope you hear this,” she said. “And I really hope you get back in contact. I really hope we can go back on our dinner date this week, because I really miss you and it’s really scary not knowing where you are.”
