Wahpeton man injured in predawn rollover accident Thursday

Alcohol was a factor in a predawn injury accident Thursday, March 18 south of Wahpeton, the Richland County Sheriff’s Office stated.
Chase Mathew Lee, 20, Wahpeton, received non-life-threatening injuries when the 2005 Pontiac Montana he was driving southbound on 182nd Avenue left the roadway, entered the ditch and rolled. The Montana is considered a total loss.
The accident occurred at approximately 1:45 a.m. nearly four miles south of Wahpeton, the sheriff’s office stated. Lee was taken to CHI St. Francis Hospital and the Montana was towed by Berger’s Towing.
In addition to the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, firefighters and first responders from Dwight, North Dakota, and Ambulance Service Inc. responded.
The accident remains under investigation.
