Wahpeton man involved in fatal pedestrian accident

A Wahpeton, North Dakota, man was the driver in a fatal pedestrian accident in Otter Tail County in the early morning of Sept. 29, 2020, according to a release from Minnesota State Patrol.
The driver was 23-year-old Tristan Walter. The victim of the incident was a 27-year-old Wadena, Minnesota, woman, the release stated.
The man was driving west on Highway 34 near milepost 18 in Otter Tail County when he hit the woman. It is unknown if alcohol was involved, the release stated.
Otter Tail Sheriff’s Office and Ringdahl Ambulance responded to the accident, according to the release. Information on the victim is expected to be released Sept. 30, 2020.
