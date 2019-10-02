Wahpeton man is acquitted of sexual assault charges

A jury trial was held on Sept. 27 at the Wilkin County Courthouse which led to the acquittal of Raymond Frederick Robinson, III, for sexual assault.
The Wahpeton man was tried for a felony third-degree, criminal sexual conduct of force/coercion charge and a gross misdemeanor, fifth-degree, nonconsensual sexual contact charge. Ultimately, the jury led to the unanimous verdict of not guilty to which Judge Charles Glasrud acquitted Robinson.
Robinson was charged with these counts Aug. 8, 2018, and consequently pleaded not guilty on both counts on Sept. 11, 2018.
Robinson was arrested for sexual assault in August 2018. The alleged victim contacted law enforcement to report being sexually assaulted by the defendant. The victim alleges the defendant was a friend of herself and her husband and had sexually assaulted her in their garage.
The defendant told law enforcement that he had been at the victim’s home and had consensual sex with the victim.
